BIG3 Basketball League: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Rosters for July 13 Weekend

There will be some noticeable changes to the Big3 Basketball League for the fourth week of the 2019 season.

On Wednesday, the league released a statement announcing Baron Davis, Bonzi Wells, Lamar Odom and Jermaine O'Neal were deactivated for the season. Glen "Big Baby" Davis was also fined significantly for behavior detrimental to the league.

The league clarified O'Neal's status on Tri-State on Thursday, noting injuries as the issue for his deactivation.

One of the roster replacements was named Thursday, with Dahntay Jones taking Davis' spot on 3's Company.

The full squads for each of the league's 12 teams can be found on the BIG3 official website.

As for the Week 4 games, the marquee matchup pits Power against Ghost Ballers in the only contest between teams with winning records.

Big3 Weekend Schedule

All Times ET.

Saturday, July 13 (Games played in Providence)

Power vs. Ghost Ballers (Noon, CBS)

Aliens vs. Enemies (1 p.m., CBS)

Ball Hogs vs. 3's Company (2 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

Sunday, July 14 (Games played in Brooklyn)

Tri-State vs. Triplets (Noon, CBS)

3 Headed Monsters vs. Bivouac (1 p.m., CBS)

Killers 3s vs. Trilogy (2 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Games can be live-streamed on the CBS Sports app.

Can Jones Make An Impact on 3's Company?

Jones brings 16 years of NBA experience to the team mired at the bottom of the BIG3 standings.

In three games, 3's Company has been outscored by 36 points, which is the largest scoring deficit in the league, despite carrying a good amount of Association playing time on its roster.

Fourteen-year NBA veteran Drew Gooden is the most recognizable name on 3's Company, and he has 30 points and 19 rebounds, both totals that are good enough for second-best in the squad.

Andre Emmett, who is most known for playing his college ball at Texas Tech, is the team's top scorer and rebounder, and he could receive a complementary backcourt piece in Jones.

The 38-year-old was last on an NBA roster for the 2016-17 season, and he played a single game for the Cleveland Cavaliers in each of his last two years.

It would be unfair to project Jones' impact on 3's Company from the end of his NBA career since the three-on-three league carries a different set of rules.

He shot 32.9 percent from three-point range in his career, which should lend to some uptick in production from an area on the court that carries a bit more significance in a league with four-point shots and games to 50.

Success from three-point range could be the difference-maker for 3's Company in its battle of winless squads against Ball Hogs Saturday.

Ball Hogs have made just 12 of their 44 three-point shots, and they are 0-for-1 on four-point shots.

If Jones can provide a boost to 3's Company three-point shooting, it could bring the team out of the BIG3 basement in Saturday's final game at Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island.

Ghost Ballers, Power Set For Saturday Showdown

The Week 4 schedule opens up with the lone meeting of teams with winning records in Providence.

Power, who is the defending champion, faces Ghost Ballers in a battle of 2-1 teams looking to progress up the standings at the midway point of the regular season.

Both teams suffered their first loss of the season in Week 3, with Power falling to Trilogy and Ghost Ballers dropping to Enemies.

The shortfall suffered by Ghost Ballers in Week 3 was a bit shocking since they could only manage 35 points.

The team's scoring record might be the most bizarre statistic of the season since it has 135.9 points for and against.

Power is two spots ahead of Ghost Ballers in the standings because it has a point differential of 12.9, but the 2018 champion could be at a disadvantage in its quest to remain near the top of the standings.

According to the BIG3 website, Power might be without Corey Maggette and Cuttino Mobley, which would put the team in a hole.

Mobley leads Power with 57 points, and second-best scorer Julian Wright only has 25 points. Maggette has yet to play this season.

Between Jamario Moon, Ricky Davis and Mike Taylor, Ghost Ballers have a balanced scoring attack with three players who have 35 or more points.

If they get the most out of their three top scorers, they should have enough firepower to get past Power, even if it is at full strength since it has not developed a second high-point producer behind Mobley yet.

