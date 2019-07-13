WSOP 2019: Main Event Results and Prize Money Payouts Ahead of Final Table

John Locher/Associated Press

Hossein Ensan holds a sizable chip lead entering the Final Table at the 2019 World Series of Poker Main Event, which will award $10 million to the winner.

However, he'll have a talented group of players looking to win the bracelet, including Garry Gates, the senior consultant of player affairs for PokerStars.

Here's a look at the official final-table chip counts and payouts, in addition to quick recaps on Ensan and Gates' Day 7 work. You can also review the ongoing attempt from 21-year-old Nick Marchington to become the youngest Main Event winner in the tournament's history.

All reports are via WSOP.com.

Chip Counts Entering Final Table

First: Hossein Ensan (177,000,000)

Second: Garry Gates (99,300,000)

Third: Zhen Cai (60,600,000)

Fourth: Kevin Maahs (43,000,000)

Fifth: Alex Livingston (37,800,000)

Sixth: Dario Sammartino (33,400,000)

Seventh: Milos Skrbic (23,400,000)

Eighth: Timothy Su (20,200,000)

Ninth: Nick Marchington (20,100,000)

Prize Money

First: $10,000,000

Second: $6,000,000

Third: $4,000,000

Fourth: $3,000,000

Fifth: $2,200,000

Sixth: $1,850,000

Seventh: $1,525,000

Eighth: $1,250,000

Ninth: $1,000,000

Hossein Ensan and Everyone Else

Ensan is the favorite heading into the final table after cleaning up on Day 7.

The German professional poker player steadily built his chip count throughout the day and had a couple of big wins.

First, his AQ was good enough to beat Marcelo Cudos' pocket jacks, giving him a 9,200,000 pot and knocking Cudos out in 23rd ($324,650).

Then the hand of the tournament occurred between him and Marchington, who held a sizable lead for much of the day before giving way to Ensan.

Ensan flopped two pair, aces and fives. Marchington's 10-2 suited drew blanks, but he kept firing on every street. Following a two on the turn and a six on the river, Ensan earned 40,300,000 more in chips to vault into the lead.

Marchington Maintains Chance to Make History

Marchington, a 21-year-old from the United Kingdom playing in his first WSOP Main Event, held a comfortable lead for much of Day 7.

He widened the gap between himself in the field thanks largely to a monster hand that eliminated Luke Graham.

Marchington put in a cold four-bet to 4.9 million with pocket jacks in the cutoff. Graham responded by shoving all in with AKhh for 11.3 million in the small blind. After it folded back to Marchington, the two went head-to-head for a fat pot.

The flop didn't help either player much, but a jack of hearts on the turn gave Marchington trips and Graham a combo draw. The 3h river completed a flush for Graham but gave Marchington a full house.

Marchington finished the hand with 64 million in chips, and Graham was sent to the rail in 29th for $261,430.

The momentum didn't last, but Marchington is still alive.

Garry Gates Surges into Contention

The fan favorite of the Main Event is headed to the final table.

Garry Gates has endured tremendous hardship just to make it to the tournament, as he survived the Route 91 concert mass shooting in Las Vegas in October 2017. He told his story to Lance Bradley of Pocket Fives.



The praise for Gates' character can't be missed. Pokernews.com called him "well-respected in the poker industry for more than a decade," and Howard Swain of PokerStars said Gates is one of the "ultimate good guys."

Big poker names, including 2003 WSOP Main Event winner Chris Moneymaker and Mike McDonald, are in Gates' corner:

One of Gates' big moments on Day 7 occurred when his A10 beat Mihai Manole's AJ when Manole moved all in preflop after Gates raised, giving him 10,600,000 in chips and eliminating Manole in 18th ($400,000).

That cushion helped Gates ride into the final table, and a massive pot versus Ensan helped make him a legit contender for the bracelet when his pocket kings held up against the leader's AK, giving the PokerStars employee 22,400,000 more in chips.

He also took 15,400,000 from Timothy Su, who was second before Gates' trip kings won another monster hand.