WWE Extreme Rules 2019 Match Results That Will Make Fans Furious

WWE Extreme Rules 2019 has shaped up to be a relatively innocuous event. With an underwhelming build, the card will only be good if the wrestlers deliver on their potential. Big moments are unlikely along the way.

This does not mean WWE can't frustrate and disappoint fans. The high-profile status of stars like Shane McMahon and Baron Corbin leaves a lot of room for fans to be upset, but the undercard has even more potential for failure.

The roster is as talented as WWE has ever seen, yet fans rarely talk about the company in positive terms because of the way its stars are booked.

Extreme Rules can stop the momentum of certain fan favorites easily. Ricochet is walking into a fight with a newly turned AJ Styles, who could leave The One and Only without a spotlight if he wins.

Aleister Black is set to more or less debut again at Extreme Rules against Cesaro, and a loss would ruin his credibility right off the bat.

All these moments have the potential to frustrate, but there are a few key results that stand out as likely and immediately aggravating. Fans would likely walk out on the event if these all came to pass.