WWE Extreme Rules 2019 Match Results That Will Make Fans Furious

WWE Extreme Rules 2019 Match Results That Will Make Fans FuriousJuly 12, 2019
WWE Extreme Rules 2019 has shaped up to be a relatively innocuous event. With an underwhelming build, the card will only be good if the wrestlers deliver on their potential. Big moments are unlikely along the way.
This does not mean WWE can't frustrate and disappoint fans. The high-profile status of stars like Shane McMahon and Baron Corbin leaves a lot of room for fans to be upset, but the undercard has even more potential for failure.
The roster is as talented as WWE has ever seen, yet fans rarely talk about the company in positive terms because of the way its stars are booked.
Extreme Rules can stop the momentum of certain fan favorites easily. Ricochet is walking into a fight with a newly turned AJ Styles, who could leave The One and Only without a spotlight if he wins.
Aleister Black is set to more or less debut again at Extreme Rules against Cesaro, and a loss would ruin his credibility right off the bat.
All these moments have the potential to frustrate, but there are a few key results that stand out as likely and immediately aggravating. Fans would likely walk out on the event if these all came to pass.
Bobby Lashley over Braun Strowman
The July 1 edition of Monday Night Raw had everyone talking after Braun Strowman sent Bobby Lashley through the titantron. It added new life to a feud that had been floundering up until that point.
It also nicely hid the fact that WWE has been trying to build up The All Mighty as a top contender again in WWE. Since Lio Rush was quietly shuffled off the main roster, Lashley has not stood out, but that hasn't stopped his push.
While The Monster Among Men was kept off TV for the following week, The All Mighty got to ruin the return of Rey Mysterio in dominant fashion. He's being positioned as an unstoppable force.
This is despite fan apathy toward the big man. If anything, the WWE Universe is hoping for The Monster to emerge victorious and finally get his chance at the top. However, this company has refused to commit to the talented and impressive Strowman.
Even if he needs help to pull it off, Lashley defeating Strowman would squash any chance of The Monster getting a title shot soon. It would also force The All Mighty into a spotlight he has not earned.
The Usos over The Revival
While there is no reason to dislike The Usos given their incredible work over the past few years, this is the wrong time to give them another tag team title run. The Revival just got the titles back, and this will be their first title defense.
If Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder fail here, they might as well leave the company on the spot. It would be the last time they will be champions for years. It would be a shot at their credibility that they could not recover from.
Jimmy and Jey Uso are the best tag team in the company, and they can afford to not be champions. They can get a title opportunity at any time, as proved with this match.
The Revival can only get so many opportunities. This match needs to be their statement, a showcase of their talent that cannot be ignored.
If Dawson and Wilder lose, casual fans will not care, but those rooting for Revival will take it as the ultimate insult. They would be tossed aside to get the titles back on the team that really matters. It's a fairly likely scenario given the history of the two teams.
Bayley over Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross Thanks to Sasha Banks
Bayley only recently won the SmackDown Women's Championship, and fans have been behind her since that moment at Money in the Bank. Everyone would welcome her victory, but it should not come thanks to the interference of Sasha Banks.
If it does, The Boss and The Hugger will be thrust back together into a story where neither benefit. Banks took months away from the company because she was upset with her position. Forcing her back into the same role would change nothing.
Nikki Cross has telegraphed the return of The Boss over the last week. She has taunted the SmackDown women's champion about her lack of friends. It would be easy for Banks to come in, save the day and make sure her friend stays champion.
It would also be a waste and lazy booking. When stars disappear from wrestling for months, they should come back with a new focus. It's a chance to quickly rebrand them.
Bliss and Cross costing each other this title match would be a far better outcome for everyone involved. If The Boss is going to return, it should be after the contest, perhaps by turning on her former friend. That would set up a feud that will get fans talking.
Samoa Joe over Kofi Kingston
Kofi Kingston's Cinderella story has been an amazing experience to behold. He has gone from an afterthought to the main event. Even at the lowest points in his feud with Dolph Ziggler, he has still come off as an impressive champion.
Samoa Joe is far from the type of star fans hate. He's a veteran who has earned his stripes in the business. However, he cannot end the WWE champion's impressive title reign yet. It would be a failure that Kofi may not recover from.
The likelihood of The Samoan Submission Specialist winning felt low over the past few weeks, but The New Day leader has disappeared from television. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reported this was due to a back injury.
It may not be too serious, but any injury can end a championship reign. WWE will do anything to avoid vacating a title. If the company jumps the gun and lets Joe ruin Kofi's moment, it would be a heartbreaking decision.
The veteran would have to start from the bottom all over again, and it's unlikely Joe would keep the title for long. He has rarely been treated consistently as the unstoppable monster he rightfully should be.
It would be nice to give Joe that moment to shine, but this is the wrong time for him for so many reasons regardless of any injury scares.