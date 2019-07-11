NBA Summer League 2019: Scores and Highlights from Thursday's Las Vegas Results

David Dow/Getty Images

Six NBA Las Vegas Summer League games were scheduled to take place Thursday, with the highlight being a matchup between the undefeated Boston Celtics and Memphis Grizzlies.

The C's and Grizz haven't encountered too much trouble en route to winning their first three contests. Boston has guard and 2019 draft pick Carsen Edwards to thank in part, as the ex-Purdue star has posted 19.0 points per game.

Elsewhere, 2018-19 NCAA Division I scoring leader Chris Clemons looked to continue his scorching-hot summer-league campaign for the Houston Rockets. He entered Thursday second in summer-league scoring among those who had played at least three Vegas games with 22.3 points a night.

Former Virginia guard and 2018-19 NCAA champion Kyle Guy was also scheduled to suit up for the Sacramento Kings, having averaged 18.7 points in three summer-league contests.

Here's a look at how all six games went down.

Las Vegas Summer League Scores: Thurs., July 11

Toronto Raptors 94, Indiana Pacers 79

Washington Wizards 76, Atlanta Hawks 71

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: In progress

Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets: In progress

Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Clippers: 10 p.m. ET

Boston Celtics vs. Memphis Grizzlies: 10:30 p.m.

Toronto Raptors 94, Indiana Pacers 79

Dewan Hernandez posted 18 points and eight rebounds as the Toronto Raptors enjoyed a comfortable 94-79 win over the Indiana Pacers.

Malcolm Miller hit four three-pointers en route to 16 points, and Richard Solomon dropped a 14-point, 10-rebound double-double. Terence Davis added 16 points, five assists and five boards in 22 minutes off the bench. That quartet helped the Raps outscore the Pacers 48-31 in the second half.

Davis was particularly impressive considering he signed with Toronto earlier in the day. He didn't waste time stamping his imprint on the game as evidenced by this three-pointer from the wing:

Hernandez also dominated in the low post, as he did on this dunk helping the Raps keep pace with Indiana:

The Pacers made just 31.1 percent of their field goals, with Aaron Holiday shooting 6-of-26 overall and 3-of-13 from three-point range.

Holiday did finish with 23 points, and Brian Bowen II added 17 more. Alize Johnson filled the stat sheet with 12 points, nine rebounds and five dimes.

Toronto is now 2-2 in summer-league play. The Pacers have lost all four of their matchups.

Washington Wizards 76, Atlanta Hawks 71

Rui Hachimura, the ninth overall pick in the 2019 draft, dominated to the tune of 25 points on 9-of-12 shooting and nine rebounds as he led the Washington Wizards to a 76-71 win over the Atlanta Hawks.

The former Gonzaga forward, who was a first-team All-American last year, also added two blocks.

Hachimura's versatile and near-flawless performance proved to be this game's highlight.

He showed off his mid-range game early in the first quarter:

And he also finished in the lane:

Hachimura showcased his long-range prowess:

He did some work on the other end too:

Garrison Matthews scored 11 points for the Wizards, and Isaac Bonga added 10.

Charles Brown led the Hawks with 16 points. Tahjere McCall scored 12 points and added a team-high nine rebounds.

The Wizards improved to 2-2, and the Hawks dropped to 1-3.