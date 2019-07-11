Rui Hachimura Scores 25 Points, Leads Wizards Past Hawks at NBA Summer League

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

The Washington Wizards closed their Summer League with a 76-71 win over the Atlanta Hawks Thursday in Las Vegas.

Rui Hachimura starred in the game with 25 points, eight rebounds and two blocks, helping the Wizards survive a close battle. Charles Brown was the leading scorer for Atlanta with 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting.

The Hawks were without their two top-10 draft picks as Cam Reddish and De'Andre Hunter both missed the game, but there was still plenty of intrigue. One notable factor was the use of smartphones as cameras for the first time:

This could be a look at the future of broadcasting.

There was much to see on the court as well, notably the Wizards' first-round pick, Hachimura.

The forward has played well so far in Las Vegas and had some big moments once again Thursday, finishing 9-of-12 from the floor including 2-of-3 from three-point range:

The front office also likes what it has seen from Hachimura.

It seems likely the No. 9 overall pick will have a significant role with the Wizards during his rookie season.

Former Laker Isaac Bonga could also contribute after totaling 10 points and four rebounds in the game.

Tahjere McCall became the go-to option for the Hawks early in the night before finishing with 12 points and nine boards.

Brown took over in the second half to keep the game close, though the Hawks weren't able to secure the win.

Second-round pick Bruno Fernando struggled offensively with 1-of-6 shooting from the field, but his four steals and three blocks showed he can contribute in other ways.

Neither team qualified for the eight-team playoff for Summer League, so both squads can now look forward to the 2019-20 season as front offices try to fill out their rosters.