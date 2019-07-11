Rui Hachimura Scores 25 Points, Leads Wizards Past Hawks at NBA Summer League

Rui Hachimura Scores 25 Points, Leads Wizards Past Hawks at NBA Summer LeagueJuly 12, 2019
The Washington Wizards closed their Summer League with a 76-71 win over the Atlanta Hawks Thursday in Las Vegas.
Rui Hachimura starred in the game with 25 points, eight rebounds and two blocks, helping the Wizards survive a close battle. Charles Brown was the leading scorer for Atlanta with 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting.
The Hawks were without their two top-10 draft picks as Cam Reddish and De'Andre Hunter both missed the game, but there was still plenty of intrigue. One notable factor was the use of smartphones as cameras for the first time:
A game broadcasted using only cell phones? 🏀📲 Today’s @ATLHawks/@WashWizards #NBASummer League game is breaking new grounds in broadcasting by filming with cell phones that have @ATT 5G technology. Watch: ESPN3 NBA TV Canada NBA League Pass International https://t.co/kczOlFXEXD
Here's the Smartphone View camera angle for the Hawks-Wizards game https://t.co/Yl6t1AlE4Y
This could be a look at the future of broadcasting.
There was much to see on the court as well, notably the Wizards' first-round pick, Hachimura.
The forward has played well so far in Las Vegas and had some big moments once again Thursday, finishing 9-of-12 from the floor including 2-of-3 from three-point range:
Rui pump fakes into the sweet J 🔥 #WizSummer | @rui_8mura https://t.co/cPnLytFUZr
The front office also likes what it has seen from Hachimura.
Wizards interim president Tommy Sheppard says on ESPN2 that Rui Hachimura is the best young player they have brought in at retaining information quickly since Bradley Beal.
It seems likely the No. 9 overall pick will have a significant role with the Wizards during his rookie season.
Former Laker Isaac Bonga could also contribute after totaling 10 points and four rebounds in the game.
Tahjere McCall became the go-to option for the Hawks early in the night before finishing with 12 points and nine boards.
The EXTRA effort by Tahjere McCall! He's up to 12 PTS & 8 REB in the 1st half on ESPN2. #NBASummer https://t.co/q7RDOJyMzQ
Brown took over in the second half to keep the game close, though the Hawks weren't able to secure the win.
Second-round pick Bruno Fernando struggled offensively with 1-of-6 shooting from the field, but his four steals and three blocks showed he can contribute in other ways.
Neither team qualified for the eight-team playoff for Summer League, so both squads can now look forward to the 2019-20 season as front offices try to fill out their rosters.
