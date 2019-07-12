Carsen Edwards, Tacko Fall Highlight Celtics' Summer League Win over Grizzlies

John Locher/Associated Press

The Boston Celtics cruised to a 113-87 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies at the 2019 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas on Thursday night, thanks to impressive performances out of Carsen Edwards and Grant Williams.

Edwards put on a show once again, dropping 15 points in 18 minutes. Meanwhile, Williams (22nd overall pick) had a game-high 21 points with seven rebounds, and undrafted free agent Tacko Fall put up 12 points and eight rebounds in 17 minutes.

Second overall pick Ja Morant did not suit up for Memphis. Of note, Grizzlies guard Grayson Allen was ejected after committing a pair of flagrant fouls during a seven-second stretch early in the fourth quarter. He was also whistled for a technical in the second quarter.

Entering Thursday night, Edwards averaged 19.0 points on 54 percent shooting through three games. It was a quiet start to this contest for the 33rd overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft, as he didn't get on the board until the closing seconds of the opening period:

That got Edwards going and set the stage for a big second quarter.

Edwards recently made it clear to Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald that he feels "pretty confident from deep," saying he was "pretty comfortable" once he got "a couple of dribbles inside the half-court line." That was apparent against the Grizzlies.

Edwards went 3-of-3 from beyond the arc in the second, helping Boston turn a tight game into a blowout.

A 36.8 percent three-point shooter in three seasons at Purdue, he is now shooting 48.4 percent (15-of-31) from distance in the summer league, albeit in a limited sample size.

He finished the night shooting 4-of-9 from the floor and 3-of-6 from distance. He also had two assists and three rebounds.

While Edwards was making plays on offense, Fall made his presence felt on the defensive end of the court.

The 7'7" big man piled up four blocks on the night, including one as a trailing defender:

He also showed some signs of being a force on the offensive end of the court:

Fall is now averaging 8.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game during the summer league.

Boston (4-0) kept its perfect record in tact with the victory, clinching a spot in the postseason tournament. Memphis (3-1) suffered its first defeat of the summer.