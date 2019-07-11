Patriots LB Elandon Roberts Details Being Harassed by Police at His House

Jim Rogash/Getty Images

New England Patriots linebacker Elandon Roberts said he was harassed by police officers in front of his home after a traffic stop in March, according to A.J. Perez of USA Today.

A deputy from the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Department in Texas pulled Roberts over for a speeding infraction, which happened to be in front of his house, but Roberts wasn't told about the charge until nine minutes later.

"I haven't even begun the traffic stop," the officer said over the radio, via the dashcam footage. "The big black man who was driving got out of the car. I told him to get back in. He wouldn't comply. I had to yell at him pretty hard to comply."

Roberts' wife came out of the house to see what was going on, but the officer threatened to arrest her if she didn't go back inside.

The NFL player filed a complaint with the department but the matter was closed after an internal investigation. Roberts' attorney Jennine Hovell-Cox said she asked the district attorney's office to investigate, but the district attorney said he referred her back to the police department's internal affairs division.

"Unfortunately, these types of things are happening all too often to African Americans," Roberts said in a statement. "People are becoming desensitized to them. Being harassed in your own yard simply because you are a 'big black man' should never become the norm. To the person being harassed, it is frightening, disrespectful and embarrassing."

The 25-year-old is going into his fourth year with the Patriots and has won two Super Bowls with the team. Roberts appeared in all 16 regular-season games last season, starting 11 of them.