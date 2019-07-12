Full Breakdown and Predictions for Entire AEW Fight for the Fallen Match Card

0 of 8

Credit: AllEliteWrestling.com

All Elite Wrestling is already off to a strong start following its critically acclaimed Double or Nothing and Fyter Fest events, and Fight for the Fallen on Saturday looks to be no different.

From the pre-show to the main event, the entire card is stacked with star power. Although All Out in late August will be AEW's next major pay-per-view, fans shouldn't sleep on Fight for the Fallen and everything it will have to offer.

The Young Bucks vs. Cody and Dustin Rhodes, which was set up back at Double or Nothing, will be especially exciting coming off the weeks of build it's received on Being The Elite. They'll have the tough task of topping the show's other two anticipated tag team matches, which will see SoCal Uncensored face The Lucha Brothers and the The Dark Order, Angelico and Jack Evans, and Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy collide in a Triple Threat.

Elsewhere on the card, Kenny Omega will battle CIMA and Adam Page will face Kip Sabian. Neither match is expected to be significant from a storyline standpoint, but as long as the matchups are entertaining, fans will be satisfied.

If Fight for the Fallen delivers the same way the previous pay-per-views did, AEW will be in spectacular shape come its debut on TNT in the fall. Wrestling fans who have yet to familiarize themselves with the startup promotion are bound to be blown away by what they see on Saturday night.