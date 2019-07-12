Full Breakdown and Predictions for Entire AEW Fight for the Fallen Match Card

Full Breakdown and Predictions for Entire AEW Fight for the Fallen Match CardJuly 12, 2019
All Elite Wrestling is already off to a strong start following its critically acclaimed Double or Nothing and Fyter Fest events, and Fight for the Fallen on Saturday looks to be no different.
From the pre-show to the main event, the entire card is stacked with star power. Although All Out in late August will be AEW's next major pay-per-view, fans shouldn't sleep on Fight for the Fallen and everything it will have to offer.
The Young Bucks vs. Cody and Dustin Rhodes, which was set up back at Double or Nothing, will be especially exciting coming off the weeks of build it's received on Being The Elite. They'll have the tough task of topping the show's other two anticipated tag team matches, which will see SoCal Uncensored face The Lucha Brothers and the The Dark Order, Angelico and Jack Evans, and Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy collide in a Triple Threat.
Elsewhere on the card, Kenny Omega will battle CIMA and Adam Page will face Kip Sabian. Neither match is expected to be significant from a storyline standpoint, but as long as the matchups are entertaining, fans will be satisfied.
If Fight for the Fallen delivers the same way the previous pay-per-views did, AEW will be in spectacular shape come its debut on TNT in the fall. Wrestling fans who have yet to familiarize themselves with the startup promotion are bound to be blown away by what they see on Saturday night.
Pre-Show: Sonny Kiss vs. Peter Avalon
Sonny Kiss vs. Peter Avalon is a late addition to the Fight for the Fallen card that is arguably right where it belongs on the pre-show. Although Kiss had an impressive showing in the Casino Battle Royale at Double or Nothing, Avalon has been a total comedy character since debuting in AEW.
Some fans may find enjoyment in the librarian gimmick, but it hasn't clicked with a majority of the audience. Leva Bates' match against Allie at Fyter Fest wasn't particularly good, and it remains to be seen if this will be much of an improvement.
It doesn't help that there is zero storyline reason for this match happening. If nothing else, this bout will give both competitors additional exposure, but it would be better for Avalon's librarian shtick to be kept to a minimum to ensure Kiss doesn't get overshadowed the same way Allie was at Fyter Fest.
Bates failed to win her match, and thus it only makes sense for Avalon to lose his as well. Plus, Kiss is just an all-around superior performer to Avalon and should score the victory here.
Prediction: Kiss wins.
Pre-Show: Havoc, Allin and Janela vs. MJF, Spears and Guevara
Fight for the Fallen is such a stacked card that AEW had no choice but to relegate this match to the pre-show. It could easily pass as a matchup on the main card given all the bad blood involved but will have the opportunity to set the bar for everything else that will follow it instead.
It's worth noting that MJF, who has referred to Cody as one of his closest friends, is still fuming over the vicious chair shot to The American Nightmare by Shawn Spears at Fyter Fest. MJF had a few choice words for the former Tye Dillinger after the event was over during a press conference, so it's strange that they'll be on the same team here.
Expect that to factor into the finish somehow, allowing the trio of Janela, Allin and Havoc to emerge victorious. All three of those men were unsuccessful in winning their respective matches at Fyter Fest, so coming out on top in this bout would make up for that.
With Spears and MJF expected to tease tension, Guevara might get lost in the shuffle. However, he can still have a standout performance if he lets his unbelievable athleticism shine through before eating defeat.
Prediction: Allin, Janela and Havoc win.
Brandi Rhodes vs. Allie
For those who haven't been following Being The Elite lately, Brandi Rhodes and Allie having been going at it with each other in recent months. It wasn't long after Allie arrived in AEW that Brandi began to belittle her and bring up how she was never fond of the former women's champion during their time together in IMPACT.
That brief interaction on an episode of BTE set the stage for them to collide at Fight for the Fallen. There hasn't been much followup since then with Brandi being busy as the Chief Brand Officer of AEW, but Allie has quietly been building momentum in the meantime thanks to her win over Leva Bates at Fyter Fest.
Allie was a last-minute replacement for Kylie Rae on that show, which could only mean that AEW wanted to establish her as credible before she loses to Brandi. Although Allie has proven she is far better in the ring than Rhodes, this is a feud that shouldn't be cut short so soon with Allie getting the better of her in their first-ever one-on-one encounter.
Brandi seemed to form an alliance of some sort with Awesome Kong at Double or Nothing, so perhaps it will be Kong who aids Brandi to victory. Regardless of how it happens, look for Brandi to resort to underhanded tactics to defeat Allie in Jacksonville.
Prediction: Brandi wins.
The Dark Order vs. Angelico and Jack Evans vs. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus
It's quite clear that AEW intends to take its tag team division seriously. The upcoming tag team title tournament should be stellar, and it's cool that matches are being held ahead of time to determine which tandems will receive a bye in the first round.
Best Friends won the last Triple Threat match on the Fyter Fest pre-show, though the outcome to this one isn't nearly as predictable. For starters, The Dark Order has been one of the most imposing forces in AEW since its dominant debut at Double or Nothing.
Angelico and Jack Evans found themselves on the receiving end of their wrath in Las Vegas and have to be looking to avenge that attack in this matchup. Last but not least, Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus will be joining forces in the ring for the first time at Fight for the Fallen, so it will be exciting to see how they fare as a team.
Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus are the safest choice for victory. The Dark Order and Evans and Angelico are both excellent teams, but that dynamic duo is a hot act and the crowd would be pleasantly surprised to see them earn that first-round bye.
Prediction: Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus win.
Adam Page vs. Kip Sabian
Adam Page has been one to watch in AEW since the launch of the promotion at the onset of 2019. Despite his previously advertised match against PAC at Double or Nothing falling through mere days beforehand, he went on to win the Casino Battle Royale and earn himself a spot in the All Out main event in August for the AEW World Championship against Chris Jericho.
As if that wasn't enough, Hangman also emerged victorious in the four-way match involving MJF, Jungle Boy and Jimmy Havoc at Fyter Fest. He'll have his hands full with Jericho, but that doesn't mean he should be taking his Fight for the Fallen opponent, Kip Sabian, lightly whatsoever.
Sabian proved to the world that he is a star on the rise with a win over Sammy Guevara on the Double or Nothing pre-show. Not much else is known about the up-and-comer, but a great match with Page on Saturday would go a long way in getting fans familiar with what he's all about.
If wins and losses do matter in AEW, then Page having his hand raised is an absolute must. This outing against Sabian is simply a warm-up for Page before he shifts his focus to Jericho in Chicago.
Prediction: Page wins.
Kenny Omega vs. CIMA
CIMA started out as a relative unknown in AEW, but that all changed when he and the rest of Strong Hearts put forth an outstanding effort against SoCal Uncensored at Double or Nothing. Although his team didn't walk away the winners that night, CIMA undoubtedly earned the respect of the AEW audience in defeat.
His next match for AEW, with Christopher Daniels at Fyter Fest, was another gem and ended with CIMA taking home the victory. The result was only logical with CIMA already set to take on Kenny Omega at Fight for the Fallen in a matchup that has more history behind it than many may realize.
Omega fell short in his AEW debut versus Chris Jericho at Double or Nothing but bounced back with a win in a six-man tag team affair at Fyter Fest. CIMA will surely bring the fight to the former IWGP heavyweight champion but is virtually guaranteed to take the loss here.
Following Moxley's successful showing at Fyter Fest, Omega exacted a measure of revenge on the former Dean Ambrose by battering him all around the stage area. With Moxley not advertised to appear at Fight for the Fallen, don't be surprised to see him surface on Saturday night after Omega is done with CIMA so they can brawl and hype up their highly anticipated encounter at All Out.
Prediction: Omega wins.
The Lucha Brothers vs. SoCal Uncensored
The Young Bucks and The Lucha Brothers have been embroiled in a war for months over who the best tag team in the world is. However, SoCal Uncensored recently said on Being The Elite that they should be included in that conversation.
To their credit, SCU have been proving their dominance in the tag team ranks in various promotions (including IMPACT and Ring of Honor) for years now. They kicked off their stint in AEW on a high note with a victory over Strong Hearts at Double or Nothing and are aiming to continue riding that wave of momentum with a win at Fight for the Fallen.
SCU have shown in the past that they can be beaten and remain popular with the fans because their act is so entertaining. That is exactly why Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix need to come out on top here, especially since they are still reeling from their losses to the Bucks at Double or Nothing and Fyter Fest.
This is bound to be a barn-burner. The tag team title tournament is coming up quickly, and a strong showing for either tandem at Fight for the Fallen will only help their chances of capturing the gold in the fall.
Prediction: Lucha Brothers win.
The Young Bucks vs. Cody and Dustin Rhodes
When Cody and Dustin Rhodes were riding high as WWE tag team champions and killing it every week on Raw five years ago, the last team fans ever expected them to face was The Young Bucks. Now, the two talented tandems are finally under the same banner and will make this dream match a reality at long last.
The match was announced after Cody defeated Dustin at Double or Nothing and embraced him in a hug. He said he didn't need a partner or a friend but rather a brother, which brought both of them to tears in one of the most heartfelt moments in wrestling all year.
For the first time since early 2015, they will come together as a duo. The Young Bucks are 2-0 so far in AEW, so a loss to the Rhodes brothers would hardly hurt their popularity (if at all).
If Cody and Dustin are going to be involved in the upcoming tag team title tournament, they need to win here to solidify their status as a unit. The lack of animosity between these tandems at the moment takes away from its importance, but that's nothing a little last-minute storytelling, extra intensity and exhilarating action can't fix.
Prediction: Cody and Dustin win.
Graham Mirmina, aka Graham "GSM" Matthews, is an Endicott College alumnus and aspiring journalist. Visit his website, Next Era Wrestling, and "like" his official Facebook page to continue the conversation on all things wrestling.