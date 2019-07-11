Video: Titans HC Mike Vrabel Asked If He'd 'Cut [His] D--K Off' for Super Bowl

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJuly 11, 2019

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel watches players during an organized team activity at the Titans' NFL football training facility Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Nobody can ever accuse Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel of not being willing to sacrifice for his team. 

Vrabel appeared on the Bussin' With the Boys podcast with Taylor Lewan and Will Compton—who have both played under Vrabel on the Titans—and was asked, "Would you cut your d--k off for a Super Bowl?"

He responded he "probably" would, saying he's been married 20 years:

Still, Vrabel already won three Super Bowl rings during his time as a player on the New England Patriots.

Sure, he acknowledges that those Lombardi Trophies are different because he was a player and not a coach, but he's far from the first one who comes to mind when thinking of those in the NFL who are desperate for a ring.

There is no questioning Vrabel is committed to winning as the head coach of the Titans. However, this might be taking that commitment a little far.

