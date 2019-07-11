Duke Johnson Reportedly Hires Drew Rosenhaus as Agent Amid Trade Demand

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 11, 2019

Cleveland Browns running back Duke Johnson Jr. runs a drill at the team's NFL football training facility in Berea, Ohio, Tuesday, June 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns running back Duke Johnson is still seeking a trade but reportedly has now changed agents, hiring Drew Rosenhaus, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. 

As Schefter noted, Rosenhaus has already worked with clients to facilitate trades out of Cleveland. Most notably, Emmanuel Ogbah was dealt to the Kansas City Chiefs in April in exchange for safety Eric Murray.

Johnson has been asking for a trade since April and he chose not to attend the team's voluntary minicamp, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. Several teams were reportedly interested in a deal, including the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans.

However, the coaching staff has shown no interest in granting him this request.

"He wants to be traded. I want to win the lottery," head coach Freddie Kitchens said in June, per Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Network. "It doesn't matter. He's under contract. He's a Cleveland Brown he's going to be used to the best of his ability in what benefits the team."

The 25-year-old signed a three-year extension that begins in 2019, giving up to $15.6 million through 2021, per Spotrac.

Unfortunately, the depth chart could be crowded next year with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt potentially ahead of him when they are both active.

Johnson already set a career low in offensive touches last season with 87, the first time he had fewer than 120 catches and rushing attempts. He will hope his new agency can help convince the Browns to trade him to a team that will feature him more prominently in its offense.

