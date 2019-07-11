ESPY Awards 2019: Funniest Highlights and Bizarre Results from Wednesday's Show

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The ESPY Awards have become a major awards show in the 26 years since they started, highlighting courageous members of the of the sports world, as well as the best athletes, plays, and more. Athletes have become celebrities in our society, so the ESPYs have almost become the Oscars of sports.

The 27th annual ESPYs, broadcasted on ABC, were no different.

Last year, fans were quick to jump on host Danica Patrick, whose jokes were met with mixed reviews. This year’s host, stand up comedian Tracy Morgan was met with a similar reaction.

The 30 Rock actor started out with a monologue that received both seemingly forced and genuine laughter.

Right off the bat, he made fun of the Knicks signing Taj Gibson. He went onto make jokes about the accident he was recently involved in where he was hit by a truck, which received a smattering of tense laughs from the crowd.

The speech picked up speed when he began talking about how much more he preferred old school players, which made it hard to hear about Tom Brady and his “kale juice and male UGGs.”

Morgan’s couple minutes about old school players and poking fun at Adam Levine’s Halftime Show performance seemed to put him in a good place with the crowd. However, when he said “the only reason you leave New York to go to Cleveland is if you’re in the Witness Protection Program” in regard to Odell Beckham Jr. got some more awkward laughter.

Beckham himself got much attention last year when he showed up with blonde-dyed hair and a suit that had shorts and dress shows with no socks.

This year, Beckham showed up with a fresh cut—short hair that had no dyed color in it. However, his fashion choice had people talking once again. He wore a khaki vest that appeared to have a pocket across the front, almost like a backpack:

Other widely discussed outfit choices weren’t even recipients of any awards, nor professional athletes themselves. They were Drew Brees’ children.

His three boys wanted to coordinate with Zion Williamson, the New Orleans’ Pelicans No. 1 overall pick and winner of the ESPY for Best College Athlete, so matched him in dashing crimson suits.

Gymnast Katelyn Ohashi received the first-ever ESPY for Best Viral Sports Routine after her floor routine at the 2019 Collegiate Challenge not only went viral but also got her a perfect score of 10.

Before the awards show, she showed what she’s capable of by doing a handstand in heels:

Hockey player Alex Ovechkin took home the ESPY for Best NHL Player, which had some fans questioning how closely ESPN pays attention to the NHL.

In other NHL news, the St. Louis Blues won the ESPY for Best Comeback—and in a bizarre turn of events—Ryan O’Reilly took out his tooth when accepting the award.

Other winners included the U.S. Women’s National Team, who took home the ESPY for Best Team after winning their second Women’s World Cup title in a row. Alex Morgan also took home the ESPY for Best Female Athlete.