B/R Breakdown: Anthony Davis Was Worth the Asking Price for the Lakers

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoJuly 11, 2019

  1. McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"

  2. Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA

  3. The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season

  4. Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors

  5. Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season

  6. Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle

  7. Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear

  8. 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points

  9. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

  10. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

  11. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

  12. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  13. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  14. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  15. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  16. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  17. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  18. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

  19. Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans

  20. ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes

Right Arrow Icon

The Los Angeles Lakers paid a king's ransom to acquire Anthony Davis. He joins LeBron James and DeMarcus Cousins in Hollywood to complete a superstar trio. But was he worth the price?

Watch the video above to see why The Brow was definitely worth it.


Bleacher Report is the go-to destination for basketball fans everywhere. B/R's NBA coverage delivers must-see on-court analysis and highlights on a daily basis. Connect to the NBA stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Report: KD 'Balked' at Being Traded Straight Up for D-Lo

    Warriors had to add first-round pick to sign-and-trade because KD 'balked' at idea of being dealt straight up for Russell

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: KD 'Balked' at Being Traded Straight Up for D-Lo

    Warriors had to add first-round pick to sign-and-trade because KD 'balked' at idea of being dealt straight up for Russell

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Teams Blowing It in FA

    Defend your team's decisions in the comments

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Teams Blowing It in FA

    Defend your team's decisions in the comments

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Free Agents Most Likely to End Season Somewhere Else

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Free Agents Most Likely to End Season Somewhere Else

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    DeMarcus Cousins Says Quad Is 100% Healed

    NBA logo
    NBA

    DeMarcus Cousins Says Quad Is 100% Healed

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report