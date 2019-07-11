Dolphins' Kendrick Norton Cited for Car Crash That Caused Arm to Be Amputated

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 11, 2019

FILE - This is a 2019 file photo showing Kendrick Norton of the Miami Dolphins NFL football team. Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton suffered multiple injuries in a car crash near Miami that required his left arm to be amputated. Sports agent Malki Kawa confirmed the injuries in a tweet on Thursday morning, July 4, 2019. (AP Photo/File)
Uncredited/Associated Press

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton was issued a citation by police for making an improper lane change in the car crash that resulted in his left arm being amputated, according to TMZ Sports.

Per that report, "Cops say Norton was exiting the highway on the Northbound exit ramp when he made a last-second decision to switch to the Southbound exit ramp. As Norton was making his move, he sideswiped another car—a 2015 Maserati Quattroporte—which sent Norton careening into a barrier and ultimately causing his car to flip."

                       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

