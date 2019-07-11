Dolphins' Kendrick Norton Cited for Car Crash That Caused Arm to Be Amputated

Uncredited/Associated Press

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton was issued a citation by police for making an improper lane change in the car crash that resulted in his left arm being amputated, according to TMZ Sports.

Per that report, "Cops say Norton was exiting the highway on the Northbound exit ramp when he made a last-second decision to switch to the Southbound exit ramp. As Norton was making his move, he sideswiped another car—a 2015 Maserati Quattroporte—which sent Norton careening into a barrier and ultimately causing his car to flip."

