Josh Norman Runs with Bulls in Pamplona: 'I Had to Face the Bull Straight On'

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Josh Norman is used to stopping NFL wide receivers, but the Washington Redskins cornerback decided to challenge himself in a different way this week by running with bulls.

Per ESPN.com, Norman traveled to Spain to take part in the annual Running of the Bulls event in Pamplona. He also had to leap over one of the animals inside the bullring.

Norman tweeted about his experience after it was over:

"I had to face the bull straight on," he said, per ESPN. "It was fun. It was worth it. It was really worth it."

One surprising aspect of Norman's journey to run with bulls is that his NFL contract didn't prevent him from participating in the event.

Professional sports teams are notorious for including language in players' deals that prohibits them from doing certain things that would increase their risk of injury.

The good news for Norman and Washington is he seemed to make it out of the bullring unscathed. The 31-year-old will be able to ride the high of fulfilling one of his lifelong dreams by heading into training camp on July 25 without fear of anything.

Norman, 31, is entering his fourth season with the Redskins. He finished second on the team with nine passes defensed and three interceptions in 2018.