Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Kofi Kingston, Shane McMahon and More

1 of 3

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reported Kofi Kingston was held off recent house shows and out of the ring on Tuesday's episode of SmackDown because of back issues. Johnson went on to clarify that Kingston is expected to compete at Sunday's Extreme Rules pay-per-view, where he will defend his WWE Championship against Samoa Joe.

It's no surprise Kingston is dealing with back issues seeing as how he has been carrying the WWE product on his back since February.

In all seriousness, an increased workload and wear and tear from continuous bumping will affect even the most durable and reliable performers. Kingston is no Superman, and back issues are to be expected.

Hopefully, the injury is no worse than that because Kingston is in the midst of one of the best-booked title reigns we have seen in years. Having to end it prematurely because of injury would be a massive disappointment.