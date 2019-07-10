RJ Barrett Shines as Knicks Beat Zach Norvell Jr., Lakers

John Locher/Associated Press

RJ Barrett scored 21 points and Kevin Knox had 25 as the New York Knicks beat the Los Angeles Lakers 117-96 Wednesday to earn their first win of the 2019 NBA Summer League.

It was a big night for the Knicks' top prospects, who finally broke out after struggling so far at Las Vegas.

Barrett averaged just 11.7 points in the first three games but had 14 in the first half alone and finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds. He looked dominant at times on the offensive end:

The No. 3 draft pick still has problems with his shot, going 6-of-17 from the field, but he at least knocked down a pair from three-point range:

While his production was likely enough to excite Knicks fans, seeing Knox excel made the night even better. The second-year player totaled 25 points on 7-of-12 shooting while showing some toughness inside.

The forward had 18 points in the first half, helping the squad build a 22-point lead at intermission before closing out the win.

With Mitchell Robinson adding 13 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks, it was a nice game for New York.

The Lakers roster has a much different feel, as most players are undrafted and simply looking for roster spots.

Zach Norvell Jr. was a standout Wednesday, totaling 20 points while shooting 4-of-7 from beyond the arc. Codi Miller-McIntyre also had a strong night with 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists, but it wasn't enough to get the win as Los Angeles fell to 0-4 in Las Vegas.

Both teams will now get some rest before starting the summer-league playoffs later in the week.