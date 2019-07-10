Jaxson Hayes, Nickeil Alexander-Walker Lead Pelicans Past Cavs at Summer League

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

Nickeil Alexander-Walker led the New Orleans Pelicans to a 99-78 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Wednesday's Las Vegas Summer League matchup.

The Virginia Tech product finished with 26 points, six assists and five rebounds in a winning effort for the Pelicans.

Two top-five picks were missing from this game, as No. 1 Zion Williamson and No. 5 Darius Garland are out for the rest of summer league because of injuries.

However, there were more than enough players on each roster to keep this game exciting.

Jaxson Hayes has turned heads this week and played well once again with some highlight plays on both ends of the court:

He totaled 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting, plus seven boards.

While the center played well, Alexander-Walker truly stole the show Wednesday. His ability to get to the rim was a major skill at Virginia Tech, and it has continued in summer league:

He also impressed with the way he was picking up his stats:

The No. 17 pick in the draft could have a role early in his career with New Orleans if he continues to play like this.

It wasn't as good of a day for Cleveland's first-round pick, Dylan Windler. He finished with three points in eight minutes, his lone highlight coming on an open three in the first quarter:

Naz Mitrou-Long picked up some of the slack with 19 points, although he clearly didn't get enough help to keep the Cavaliers competitive.

Each of these teams has completed its scheduled portion of summer league, leaving just the playoffs for these young stars to impress the coaching staff.