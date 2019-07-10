Jaxson Hayes, Nickeil Alexander-Walker Lead Pelicans Past Cavs at Summer League

Jaxson Hayes, Nickeil Alexander-Walker Lead Pelicans Past Cavs at Summer LeagueJuly 11, 2019
Nickeil Alexander-Walker led the New Orleans Pelicans to a 99-78 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Wednesday's Las Vegas Summer League matchup.
The Virginia Tech product finished with 26 points, six assists and five rebounds in a winning effort for the Pelicans.
Two top-five picks were missing from this game, as No. 1 Zion Williamson and No. 5 Darius Garland are out for the rest of summer league because of injuries.
However, there were more than enough players on each roster to keep this game exciting.
Jaxson Hayes has turned heads this week and played well once again with some highlight plays on both ends of the court:
NBA Summer League @NBASummerLeague
Jaxson Hayes is back to dunking everything. https://t.co/L4efw8Tayn
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
.@hayes_jaxson out here hitting 3️⃣'s! #SummerPelicans https://t.co/G1CYDIBNu7
He totaled 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting, plus seven boards.
While the center played well, Alexander-Walker truly stole the show Wednesday. His ability to get to the rim was a major skill at Virginia Tech, and it has continued in summer league:
He also impressed with the way he was picking up his stats:
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Nickeil Alexander-Walker's shot blocking has almost been as impressive as his production on offense. And his production on offense (12 points, 4 assists in today's first half) has been really impressive.
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
That's now 4 assists plus a FT assist for Alexander Walker in the first 8 minutes, plus 2 off the dribble 3s for 6 points. In total control off PnR. Pels by 16.
The No. 17 pick in the draft could have a role early in his career with New Orleans if he continues to play like this.
It wasn't as good of a day for Cleveland's first-round pick, Dylan Windler. He finished with three points in eight minutes, his lone highlight coming on an open three in the first quarter:
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Let's get it started, @Dylan_Windler23! #CavsSummer on ESPN 2 https://t.co/9Nh0lmOgNF
Naz Mitrou-Long picked up some of the slack with 19 points, although he clearly didn't get enough help to keep the Cavaliers competitive.
Each of these teams has completed its scheduled portion of summer league, leaving just the playoffs for these young stars to impress the coaching staff.
