Shareef Abdur-Rahim's 4-Star Son Jabri Commits to UVA Basketball

Photo credit: 247Sports

Virginia continues to fill its 2020 class with the addition of Jabri Abdur-Rahim, who announced his decision on Twitter Wednesday:

"I felt most comfortable with the staff and I felt they would best prepare me to win on the college level and achieve my ultimate goal of playing in the NBA," he said, per Jeff Borzello of ESPN.

The small forward is the son of former NBA star Shareef Abdur-Rahim, but he is a top prospect in his own right. Jabri is considered a 4-star talent, rated the No. 11 player in the country at his position and the No. 44 overall player in the 2020 class, per 247Sports.

At 6'5", he has good size to play the wing in college and could potentially switch to guard if he makes the NBA. Regardless of where he lines up, he has showed he can be a high-level scorer who can drive into the lane and finish with consistency.

Perhaps more importantly for the Cavaliers, he is also an active defender who averaged 1.7 blocks and 1.0 steals per game this past season, per 247Sports.

If the Blair Academy product can add more strength and improve his outside shot, he could be a star at the next level. Of course, expectations are high as he tries to live up to his family name.

Shareef was a 12-year NBA veteran and one-time All-Star and is currently the president of the NBA's G-League.

Virginia is coming off a national championship but head coach Tony Bennett has remained aggressive on the recruiting trail, already getting commitments from three players in the 2020 class. Along with Abdur-Rahim, Reece Beekman and Carson McCorkle help create the No. 1 class in the country.