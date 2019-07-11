Andre Iguodala Trade Rumors: Mavericks Trying to Deal Courtney Lee for Veteran

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Memphis Grizzlies swingman Andre Iguodala's stay in Tennessee may soon be over before it officially begins.

According to Mike Fisher of DallasBasketball.com, the Dallas Mavericks have offered wing Courtney Lee and a second-round pick for the three-time NBA champion.

However, Fisher reported Memphis wasn't keen on the idea of absorbing Lee's nearly $12.8 million salary.

The Golden State Warriors traded Iguodala to Memphis this summer after he spent six seasons in the Bay Area. The 15-year veteran averaged 5.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 68 games (13 starts) this past season.

At this stage of his career, Iguodala isn't a great fit for the rebuilding Grizzlies, who looked destined to finish near the bottom of the Western Conference as they develop a young core with Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. as its centerpieces.

Iguodala just finished the 2018-19 season as a integral player in the Western Conference champion's rotation, so he can likely contribute to a contender in 2019-20 barring a significant drop-off in his game.

The Mavs could be an intriguing fit for him. Rookie of the Year Luka Doncic looks a future perennial All-Star, and Dallas will welcome 7'3" forward Kristaps Porzingis to the mix after the big man sat out with a torn ACL for a year-and-a-half.

The Doncic-Porzingis duo may prove dangerous enough to make the playoffs, although challenging for the Western Conference crown will be difficult after the Los Angeles Clippers and L.A. Lakers reloaded with All-Star talent this offseason.

Still, Iguodala would be a welcome addition for Dallas. Per Fisher, Dallas "would love to employ Iguodala in the starting lineup or off the bench."

The team also needs a strong veteran leader who's reached the NBA pinnacle after Dirk Nowitzki retired this offseason, and Iguodala can fill that void.

Regardless of where Iguodala ends up, it'll almost certainly happen via trade. ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported the Grizz aren't looking to buy out the remaining one year and $17.2 million of Iguodala's contract.