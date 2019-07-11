NBA Summer League 2019: Thursday Schedule, Latest Las Vegas Bracket and Stats

David Dow/Getty Images

The last day of play in the preliminary round of the 2019 NBA Summer League should be very interesting.

The top eight-seeded teams will participate in a single elimination tournament from July 13 to July 15 and of the six games on Thursday's schedule, four have playoff implications on the line.

The Boston Celtics and Memphis Grizzlies are both 3-0, so the winner of that game is a lock for bracket play.

From there, there are four other teams (Oklahoma City Thunder, Utah Jazz, Sacramento Kings and L.A. Clippers) with 2-1 records that could possibly finish 3-1, which would make it a 10-way tie for the last five spots in the single elimination tournament.

If that situation holds, the tie-break criteria will be utilized. First, the teams with the better net result of total points scored less total points allowed against opponents will receive the higher seeds. If the point differential doesn't yield a proper top eight, there will be a random drawing where the higher seed will be determined by a coin flip.

The other 24 teams are scheduled to play in a consolation game on July 12 or July 13.

Will all these opportunities for bragging rights on the line, look for teams to put on great shows in Sin City Thursday night.

Here are the latest Summer League stat leaders.

Points: Lonnie Walker IV, San Antonio Spurs (30.0)

Rebounds: Jarred Vanderbilt, Denver Nuggets (14.0)

Assists: Bruce Brown, Detroit Pistons (8.3)

Steals: Shaquille Harrison, Chicago Bulls (5.0)

Blocks: Mitchell Robinson, New York Knicks (3.5)

For complete summer league stats, head to NBA.com.

Thursday Schedule

Toronto Raptors vs. Indiana Pacers (6 p.m., NBA TV)

Atlanta Hawks vs. Washington Wizards (6:30 p.m., ESPN2)

Portland Trailblazers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (8 p.m., NBA TV)

Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets (8:30 p.m., ESPN U)

Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Clippers (10 p.m., NBA TV)

Boston Celtics vs. Memphis Grizzlies (10:30 p.m., ESPN2)

All times ET

Wednesday Highlights

The story of the night was the Golden State Warriors' 17-point comeback to defeat the Denver Nuggets 73-69 to improve to a 3-1 record.

Led by Jacob Evans, who scored a team-high 17 points, the Warriors erased an 11-point halftime deficit. Jordan Poole finished with 12 points, six rebounds, two steals and one assistd, while Jarred Vanderbilt paced the Nuggets with 20 points, 17 rebounds, three assists and three steals.

The other big moment of the night was Bruce Brown's performance. The Detroit Pistons' guard logged the first triple-double of this year's Summer League with 11 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists.

The second year guard out of the University of Miami helped the Pistons remain undefeated (4-0) with a 96-81 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Jalen Jones and Matisse Thybulle both led the Sixers (1-3) with 12 points each, while Zhaire Smith pitched in 11 points, two rebounds and two assists.

One of the most surprising teams of the Summer League has been the Minnesota Timberwolves, who improved to 4-0 with a 90-87 win over the Miami Heat on Wednesday night.

The Wolves were led by Jordan McLaughlin, who finished with 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists, but it was the play of Naz Reid in the second half that helped Minny get the win.

Miami got another great performance from No. 13 pick Tyler Herro, who poured in 15 points, three assists and two rebounds.

The former University of Virginia star is averaging 19.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.

Kendrick Nunn is making a strong case to make the Heat's final roster with his strong showing this summer, leading the team with 21 points (on 54.8 percent shooting), five rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.5 steals per outing.

The guard out of Illinois finished with 28 points in the loss, but continues to garner praise from Heat summer league coach Eric Glass.

"Offensively, defensively, he rises to occasions," Glass told Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. "He’s been dogging point guards all summer league. He’s been doing a really good job overall."

