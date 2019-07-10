49ers News: Robbie Gould Suggests He Won't Sign New Contract Ahead of Deadline

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Robbie Gould still hasn't signed his franchise tag from the San Francisco 49ers, and there is no guarantee the veteran kicker will suit up for the team for its season opener Sept. 8.

"I'm not going to commit to making any decision right now," Gould said Wednesday, per Cam Inman of the Mercury News.

The two sides have until July 15 to work out a multiyear contract, or he could sign the one-year tender worth roughly $5 million.

The 36-year-old technically doesn't have to report until Week 1 to earn the full salary, but he could sit out the entire season like Le'Veon Bell did last year.

"I don't really have a plan right now," Gould said. "Obvious there is a deadline, and I don't have to make any decisions anytime soon. ...The deadline to sign a long-term contract is Monday, and the rest of that [potential holdout] is up to me."

The kicker has showed no interest in signing a long-term deal and requested a trade in April, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

His family and his home are in Chicago, and he would like to be closer to them, per Schefter. Gould spent the first 11 years of his career with the Bears, and the squad could use a kicker after that was a major weak spot in 2018. The team released Cody Parkey in March after he infamously missed a game-winning field goal in the NFC Wild Card Game.

Unfortunately for Gould, the 49ers don't plan to trade him, as head coach Kyle Shanahan explained, per Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports.

The only power he has left is to hold out, putting the pressure on San Francisco to make a move or go into Week 1 without a kicker.