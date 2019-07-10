49ers News: Robbie Gould Suggests He Won't Sign New Contract Ahead of Deadline

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 10, 2019

FILE - In this Dec. 23, 2018, file photo, San Francisco 49ers kicker Robbie Gould (9) kicks a field goal from the hold of Bradley Pinion during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, in Santa Clara, Calif. The S49ers have placed the franchise tag on kicker Robbie Gould. The Niners made the move Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, to keep Gould in 2019 for a price tag of about $5 million. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)
Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Robbie Gould still hasn't signed his franchise tag from the San Francisco 49ers, and there is no guarantee the veteran kicker will suit up for the team for its season opener Sept. 8.

"I'm not going to commit to making any decision right now," Gould said Wednesday, per Cam Inman of the Mercury News.

The two sides have until July 15 to work out a multiyear contract, or he could sign the one-year tender worth roughly $5 million. 

The 36-year-old technically doesn't have to report until Week 1 to earn the full salary, but he could sit out the entire season like Le'Veon Bell did last year.

"I don't really have a plan right now," Gould said. "Obvious there is a deadline, and I don't have to make any decisions anytime soon. ...The deadline to sign a long-term contract is Monday, and the rest of that [potential holdout] is up to me."

The kicker has showed no interest in signing a long-term deal and requested a trade in April, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

His family and his home are in Chicago, and he would like to be closer to them, per Schefter. Gould spent the first 11 years of his career with the Bears, and the squad could use a kicker after that was a major weak spot in 2018. The team released Cody Parkey in March after he infamously missed a game-winning field goal in the NFC Wild Card Game.

Unfortunately for Gould, the 49ers don't plan to trade him, as head coach Kyle Shanahan explained, per Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports.

The only power he has left is to hold out, putting the pressure on San Francisco to make a move or go into Week 1 without a kicker.

Related

    Report: Texans Won’t Hire a GM in 2019

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Texans Won’t Hire a GM in 2019

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Jimmy G Trying to Live Up to His Expectations, Not Anyone Else’s

    San Francisco 49ers logo
    San Francisco 49ers

    Jimmy G Trying to Live Up to His Expectations, Not Anyone Else’s

    Charean Williams
    via ProFootballTalk

    It’s an Obvious Make-It or Break-It Year for Solomon Thomas

    San Francisco 49ers logo
    San Francisco 49ers

    It’s an Obvious Make-It or Break-It Year for Solomon Thomas

    Niners Nation
    via Niners Nation

    Bobby Wagner Joins Madden 99 Club 🙌

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Bobby Wagner Joins Madden 99 Club 🙌

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report