Kevin Owens Push Update, Bray Wyatt vs Bobby Lashley Teased, More in WWE Roundup

JP Yim/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Kevin Owens Set For Major Babyface Push

Owens stole the show on Tuesday night's SmackDown Live as WWE began laying the groundwork for him to become the protagonist set to take down the all-powerful Shane McMahon.

The longtime independent scene standout has enjoyed a few impressive stretches since joining WWE in 2014, led by his run with the Universal Championship and his feud with Chris Jericho, but the company hasn't fully capitalized on his rare combination of in-ring ability and mic skills.

Owens showcased on SmackDown that he's more than capable of winning fans over with a promo, which has become a dying art in recent years. But, with a little more creative freedom, he's got the tools to become one of WWE's top dogs in the coming years.

Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc. reported the company green-lit his use of the Stunner, popularized by "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, during a short-lived face turn earlier in the year. Now the company is having him use it again as a babyface and "it's believed that he will be pushed hard in that role."

Owens is one of WWE's most well-rounded talents and an extended feud where he takes down McMahon could make him the face of SmackDown for the foreseeable future.

Bray Wyatt, Bobby Lashley Exchange Barbs

Fans are awaiting Wyatt's return to action following months of Firefly Fun House vignettes and the biggest question is who his first feud will be with after being away from action since November.

A Twitter exchange hinted Lashley could be the answer:

Wyatt's response translates to: "I am in your home, Bobby," per Andrew Ravens of SEScoops.

Lashley is set to face Braun Strowman in a Last Man Standing match at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view Sunday night in Philadelphia. While it's possible Wyatt could interfere in the heavyweight clash, it's unlikely they would make such a direct link between them if a surprise run-in was about to happen.

Instead, don't be surprised if the former WWE champion finally returns Monday night on Raw to begin setting the stage for a SummerSlam storyline. Whether Lashley will be involved remains a mystery.

WWE Executives, Superstars To Appear At VidCon 2019

Triple H, Charlotte Flair, Xavier Woods and Cathy Kelley will appear at VidCon 2019, a convention dubbed the "world's largest celebration of digital video and online creators," for a panel Thursday entitled From the Top Rope: A Look Inside the WWE Content Innovation Lab.

Paul Jordan of PWInsider provided details for the event, which will take place at the Anaheim Convention Center in California.

Along with the panel, Stephanie McMahon will also be in attendance for a fireside chat with Natalie Jarvey of the Hollywood Reporter about WWE's success using online media.

Flair, who last appeared on WWE programming June 4, took part in a dark match Tuesday night ahead of a likely return in time for a SummerSlam feud.