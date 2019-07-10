Eder Militao's Real Madrid Press Conference Cut Short After He Nearly Fainted

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 10, 2019

Brazil's defender Eder Militao gestures during a press conference after his official presentation as Real Madrid new player at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on July 10, 2019. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP) (Photo credit should read OSCAR DEL POZO/AFP/Getty Images)
OSCAR DEL POZO/Getty Images

Eder Militao's unveiling at Real Madrid did not go to plan on Wednesday after the defender had to cut short his press conference because he felt faint.

ESPN FC and Goal relayed footage from the press conference, in which an uncomfortable Militao tried to drink some water before having to leave the room:

Per ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan, Militao said: "I feel faint, I feel faint, it's an enormous emotion. I can't do anything more."

Liam Prenderville of the Mirror reported the Brazilian said he felt dizzy.

The 21-year-old signed for Los Blancos this summer from Porto in a €50 million (£43.5 million) move.

His press conference followed his unveiling on the pitch at the Santiago Bernabeu:

According to Prenderville, the temperature in Madrid was 32 degrees Celsius.

With club captain Sergio Ramos now 33, Real will be hoping Militao can become a long-term successor to the Spanish stalwart and a future partner for Raphael Varane.

