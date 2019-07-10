Eder Militao's Real Madrid Press Conference Cut Short After He Nearly Fainted

Eder Militao's Real Madrid Press Conference Cut Short After He Nearly FaintedJuly 10, 2019
Eder Militao's unveiling at Real Madrid did not go to plan on Wednesday after the defender had to cut short his press conference because he felt faint.
ESPN FC and Goal relayed footage from the press conference, in which an uncomfortable Militao tried to drink some water before having to leave the room:
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Eder Militao’s Real Madrid unveiling was cut short after he complained about feeling dizzy and unwell. https://t.co/3OA7M7IFiZ
Goal @goal
Eder Militao had to leave his first press conference as a Real Madrid player because he felt sick 🤒 🎥 @pineroalberto https://t.co/26rNHHA2hN
Per ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan, Militao said: "I feel faint, I feel faint, it's an enormous emotion. I can't do anything more."
Liam Prenderville of the Mirror reported the Brazilian said he felt dizzy.
The 21-year-old signed for Los Blancos this summer from Porto in a €50 million (£43.5 million) move.
His press conference followed his unveiling on the pitch at the Santiago Bernabeu:
Eleven Sports @ElevenSports_UK
| 🇧🇷 | Real Madrid unveiled yet another at the Bernabeu today! Eder Militao pulled on the famous white jersey and met the fans for the first time https://t.co/GD5NZKuHgs
According to Prenderville, the temperature in Madrid was 32 degrees Celsius.
With club captain Sergio Ramos now 33, Real will be hoping Militao can become a long-term successor to the Spanish stalwart and a future partner for Raphael Varane.
Eder Militao Almost Faints at Madrid Presentation 🎥
New signing walks out of press conference