WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 10

1 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Coming off a stunning heel turn that culminated with a vicious attack of Candice LeRae, Io Shirai returned to the NXT Arena and was greeted by a deafening chorus of boos.

Clad in all black and accompanied by edgier theme music, Shirai entered the arena a soulless version of The Genius of the Sky fans had come to respect and love.

After minutes of boos, Shirai said "I don't need any friends, I don't need any of you" and stormed to the back.

Grade

A

Analysis

The crowd reaction here was an indicator that Shirai's heel turn worked. The fans in the NXT Arena hated her, nearly booing her out of the arena for her actions against LeRae and by proxy, them.

No longer the vibrant babyface so full of life and color, she is a heel that could very easily assume Shayna Baszler's spot on the roster if and when The Queen of Spades steps away for bigger things on the main roster.