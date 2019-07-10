WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 10

WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 10July 11, 2019
The July 10 episode of NXT featured the continued growth of The Street Profits as the top dogs of the tag team division, the latest match in the Breakout Tournament to decide which young star will challenge a champion of his choosing, and the return of Io Shirai after her shocking heel turn a few weeks back.
Relive all of the action from Wednesday's show with this recap of the WWE Network broadcast and find out what it means for WWE's most consistently great television product.
Io Shirai Addresses the NXT Universe
Coming off a stunning heel turn that culminated with a vicious attack of Candice LeRae, Io Shirai returned to the NXT Arena and was greeted by a deafening chorus of boos.
Clad in all black and accompanied by edgier theme music, Shirai entered the arena a soulless version of The Genius of the Sky fans had come to respect and love.
After minutes of boos, Shirai said "I don't need any friends, I don't need any of you" and stormed to the back.
Grade
A
Analysis
The crowd reaction here was an indicator that Shirai's heel turn worked. The fans in the NXT Arena hated her, nearly booing her out of the arena for her actions against LeRae and by proxy, them.
No longer the vibrant babyface so full of life and color, she is a heel that could very easily assume Shayna Baszler's spot on the roster if and when The Queen of Spades steps away for bigger things on the main roster.
Breakout Tournament: Jordan Myles vs. Boa
The latest match in the Breakout Tournament saw Jordan Myles, formerly known as ACH of Ring of Honor, battled Boa in singles competition.
Boa controlled the pace for the majority of the bout, slowing Myles down with a barrage of kicks. He grounded Myles and worked him over in the center of the ring.
Late, Myles fired up and delivered a massive 450 splash, complete with an enormous smile. Three seconds later, he advanced in the tournament.
Result
Myles defeated Boa
Grade
C+
Analysis
This was one of the weaker Breakout Tournament matches, if only because it was clear Myles was on a different level of performance than his opponent.
Still, the psychology behind the match was solid and sensible. Boa working to keep Myles out of the sky and off the ropes was logically sound and the moment Myles was able to break free, he picked up a convincing win.
The former ACH remains one of the favorites to emerge victoriously from the tournament.
Damian Priest vs. Blanco Loco
Damian Priest returned to WWE Network this week, squaring off with the outmatched Blanco Loco.
A one-sided squash, the match saw Priest dominate the action, dropping Loco with a wicked clothesline. A modified Trouble in Paradise followed and Priest finished his opponent off with the Cross Rhodes for the pinfall victory.
Result
Priest defeated Loco
Grade
C+
Analysis
Priest looked like an absolute beast while rolling over Loco and is going to be a force in NXT.
The problem? He looks like a beast against guys he should look like a beast against. That does not necessarily translate to him being consistently over. That his character is a mixture of a 90's-era vampire and NXT-era Baron Corbin, at least from what we can tell, won't make up for it.
He needs competitive matches against quality opponents sooner than later.
The Street Profits vs. Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan
The NXT tag team titles were up for grabs in the main event of this week's show as The Street Profits defended against the team that saved them from a beating at the hands of Undisputed Era, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch.
Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins had the challengers reeling early but the double-tough Lorcan and Burch isolated Dawkins and worked him over, building heat and generating support for the babyface titleholders.
A missed dropkick by Burch sparked the comeback and allowed Dawkins to make the tag to his partner.
Later, Burch and Lorcan delivered dropkick/suplex combo for two. The champions recovered, Dawkins blasted Lorcan with a hard right hand and Ford pinned Burch following a frog splash to retain the titles.
Result
The Street Profits defeated Lorcan and Burch
Grade
A
Analysis
Burch and Lorcan are such a good, tough, physical tag team. They will almost never get the full credit they deserve for being longtime staples of the NXT tag team division but they have had extraordinary matches with just about every tandem to come through the brand over the last handful of years.
They are very much the measuring stick when it comes to deciding the top tandems.
The Street Profits have developed into such an energetic, charismatic and damn fun team that it is almost hard to imagine they were not champions long before they were. There is a reason they were called up to Raw as part of Paul Heyman's attempt to siphon talent before Eric Bischoff can grab them for SmackDown.
The Undisputed Era made an appearance after the match, suggesting the feud between the top teams in NXT will continue, probably into August's TakeOver special in Toronto.