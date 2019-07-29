Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus' Schedule Released for 2019-20 Season

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo will kick off the second Serie A campaign of his career with a clash against Parma at the Stadio Ennio Tardini, after Juventus' fixture list was released for the 2019-20 season:

The Old Lady will be aiming to win a ninth consecutive Scudetto under new manager Maurizio Sarri. The Italian will come up against former team Napoli in Juventus' first home game of the season:

Juventus fans are also likely to be most interested in the crucial matches against Inter Milan, AC Milan and Torino.

The Italian champions head to the San Siro to take on Inter in Week 7 on October 6, make the short trip to Torino on November 3 and then host AC Milan a week later on November 10.

Football Italia provided the full Serie A fixture list for the new season.



In 2018-19, Ronaldo's first season at Juventus following his move from Real Madrid, the Old Lady won Serie A at a canter, finishing 11 points ahead of second-placed Napoli.

The Portuguese superstar enjoyed a decent campaign as he netted 21 goals in 31 appearances.

He did not finish as the league's top scorer, though, with the Capocannoniere award going to Sampdoria's Fabio Quagliarella, who netted 26 goals.

Ronaldo was also some way down on the average of 35 league goals per season he maintained during nine campaigns with Real.

HECTOR RETAMAL/Getty Images

Both those factors will likely motivate the 34-year-old to make an even greater contribution in 2019-20, which will be a concern for the rest of the division.

There is hope for Juventus' competition, though.

Sarri could take some time to settle in at Juve, and his new players may initially have problems adapting to his methods.

The 60-year-old has no experience of winning top-flight titles, although he did lead Chelsea to UEFA Europa League glory last term.

Juve's opening few fixtures will be a good indicator as to how quickly Sarri has managed to get his ideas across, and their early opponents like Napoli, Fiorentina and Inter will look to take advantage of any teething problems.

However, the defending champions are still strong favourites to win Serie A again in 2019-20.

Their squad is packed with proven winners, and they have added even more quality over the summer with signings like Aaron Ramsey, Adrien Rabiot and Matthijs de Ligt.