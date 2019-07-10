Tour de France 2019: Peter Sagan Wins Stage 5 Ahead of Wout van Aert

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 10, 2019

Slovakia's Peter Sagan, wearing the best sprinter's green jersey waits in the departing area during the signing in ceremony before the start of the fifth stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race between Saint-Die-des-Vosges and Colmar, in Saint-Die-des-Vosges, eastern France, on July 10, 2019. (Photo by JEFF PACHOUD / AFP) (Photo credit should read JEFF PACHOUD/AFP/Getty Images)
JEFF PACHOUD/Getty Images

Peter Sagan won Stage 5 of the 2019 Tour de France on Wednesday.

The Bora-Hansgrohe rider crossed the finish line in a sprint finish in Colmar ahead of Wout van Aert and Matteo Trentin.

It is the 29-year-old's 12th Tour de France stage victory.

                                 

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.    