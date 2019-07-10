USA Women's World Cup Parade 2019: Twitter Reaction, Photos, Videos, GIFs, More

USA Women's World Cup Parade 2019: Twitter Reaction, Photos, Videos, GIFs, MoreJuly 10, 2019
The United States women's national team enjoyed their victory parade in New York City on Wednesday as they celebrated becoming back-to-back world champions.
Team USA beat the Netherlands 2-0 in France on Sunday in the FIFA Women's World Cup final to successfully defend the trophy from 2015 and win their fourth World Cup title overall.
The ticker-tape parade began at 9:30 a.m. ET at Battery Park before making its way along Broadway to City Hall, where the team was honored by New York City mayor Bill de Blasio, who gave them the key to the city.
The team's official twitter feed provided footage of the parade:
Megan Rapinoe, who collected the Golden Ball as the best player of the tournament and Golden Boot after scoring six goals including the opener in the final, was excited for the parade to get underway:
So too was the rest of the squad, including Alex Morgan, who also scored six goals in France to secure the Silver Boot:
Kelley O'Hara was quick to get in the spirit:
Kelley O'Hara @kelleymohara
NYC it’s parade time let’s do this! Bonus points to anyone who brings me a beer or 4 🍻 let’s partyyyy
The team were met with a hero's welcome by the New York crowd:
Spectrum News NY1 @NY1
The ticker-tape parade for the @USWNT is underway in NYC! #USWNTParade https://t.co/9iigQVt21P
Rapinoe also held the World Cup trophy aloft for the crowd, recreating her iconic celebration from the tournament:
De Blasio and New York governor Andrew Cuomo joined the team on the floats:
TicToc by Bloomberg @tictoc
NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio joins the World Cup-winning U.S. Women’s National Team during the ticker tape #USWNTParade https://t.co/miBXu5EZ6v
CBS News @CBSNews
Governor Cuomo appears on a float with members of the U.S. Women's National Team during their victory parade in lower Manhattan https://t.co/wX34Fj1ZMi https://t.co/m0RQda2vfU
Earlier, the former had called for the team to receive equal pay to their male counterparts from the U.S. Soccer Federation, while the latter signed pay equity legislation:
Natalie Duddridge @CityNatalie
Mayor De Blasio slash Presidential Candidate De Blasio also proposing equal pay opportunities for athletes just before Parade kicks off #USWNT @CBSNewYork https://t.co/1ksLefenpB
Andrew Cuomo @NYGovCuomo
#BREAKING: I just signed new pay equity legislation at the #USWNTParade. The women's soccer team plays the same game that the men’s soccer players play — only better. If anything, the men should get paid less. Thank you @USWNT for helping lead this movement for change! https://t.co/qHy2aYs2Tl
The USWNT filed a gender discrimination lawsuit against U.S. Soccer prior to the World Cup, with 28 players backing the legal action.
At the ceremony outside City Hall, U.S. Soccer Federation President Carlos Cordeiro responded positively to the calls for equal pay:
CBS News @CBSNews
"In recent months, you have raised your voices for equality," U.S. Soccer Federation President Carlos Cordeiro says. "Today, on behalf of all of us at U.S. Soccer, I want to say, we hear you. We believe in you. And we're committed to doing right by you." https://t.co/bD6LgDSbQa https://t.co/7B0KMAmVha
Fittingly, the parade came 20 years to the day after the United States beat China on penalties in the 1999 World Cup final to win the competition for the second time, having also won the inaugural tournament in 1991.
Although the likes of England and the Netherlands have come far in recent years, the USWNT will almost certainly be strong favorites to win the World Cup again in 2023.
