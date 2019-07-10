USA Women's World Cup Parade 2019: Twitter Reaction, Photos, Videos, GIFs, More

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The United States women's national team enjoyed their victory parade in New York City on Wednesday as they celebrated becoming back-to-back world champions.

Team USA beat the Netherlands 2-0 in France on Sunday in the FIFA Women's World Cup final to successfully defend the trophy from 2015 and win their fourth World Cup title overall.

The ticker-tape parade began at 9:30 a.m. ET at Battery Park before making its way along Broadway to City Hall, where the team was honored by New York City mayor Bill de Blasio, who gave them the key to the city.

The team's official twitter feed provided footage of the parade:

Megan Rapinoe, who collected the Golden Ball as the best player of the tournament and Golden Boot after scoring six goals including the opener in the final, was excited for the parade to get underway:

So too was the rest of the squad, including Alex Morgan, who also scored six goals in France to secure the Silver Boot:

Kelley O'Hara was quick to get in the spirit:

The team were met with a hero's welcome by the New York crowd:

Rapinoe also held the World Cup trophy aloft for the crowd, recreating her iconic celebration from the tournament:

De Blasio and New York governor Andrew Cuomo joined the team on the floats:

Earlier, the former had called for the team to receive equal pay to their male counterparts from the U.S. Soccer Federation, while the latter signed pay equity legislation:

The USWNT filed a gender discrimination lawsuit against U.S. Soccer prior to the World Cup, with 28 players backing the legal action.

At the ceremony outside City Hall, U.S. Soccer Federation President Carlos Cordeiro responded positively to the calls for equal pay:

Fittingly, the parade came 20 years to the day after the United States beat China on penalties in the 1999 World Cup final to win the competition for the second time, having also won the inaugural tournament in 1991.

Although the likes of England and the Netherlands have come far in recent years, the USWNT will almost certainly be strong favorites to win the World Cup again in 2023.