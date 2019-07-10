9 Years Ago, LeBron and Bosh Joined Wade in Miami and the Heatles Were Born

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoJuly 10, 2019

  1. McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"

  2. Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA

  3. The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season

  4. Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors

  5. Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season

  6. Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle

  7. Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear

  8. 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points

  9. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

  10. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

  11. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

  12. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  13. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  14. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  15. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  16. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  17. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  18. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

  19. Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans

  20. ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes

Right Arrow Icon

Nine years ago, LeBron James and Chris Bosh took their talents to South Beach to join Dwyane Wade. The Heatles went on to win two NBA championships and change the free agency landscape forever.

Watch the video above for more about these historic signings.


Bleacher Report is the go-to destination for basketball fans everywhere. B/R's NBA coverage delivers must-see on-court analysis and highlights on a daily basis. Connect to the NBA stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Report: Kawhi's Contract Details 💰

    Leonard signed three-year, $103M deal with player option for third season

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Kawhi's Contract Details 💰

    Leonard signed three-year, $103M deal with player option for third season

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    What Is the Lakers Ideal Starting 5?

    LeBron is officially the PG. Here's who else should start with him ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    What Is the Lakers Ideal Starting 5?

    LeBron is officially the PG. Here's who else should start with him ➡️

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Adding Challenge Flags 🚨

    Is this a good move for the league?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Adding Challenge Flags 🚨

    Is this a good move for the league?

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Nets Didn't Know KD Committed 😅

    Nets GM reveals Durant announced on IG he was going to Brooklyn without talking to Brooklyn

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Nets Didn't Know KD Committed 😅

    Nets GM reveals Durant announced on IG he was going to Brooklyn without talking to Brooklyn

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report