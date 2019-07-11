How to Watch AEW Fight for the Fallen: B/R Live Info, Start Time and Match Card

AEW

All Elite Wrestling is back Saturday with Fight for the Fallen, live from Jacksonville, Florida.

After their scintillating match at Double or Nothing in May, the wrestling world finally gets to see Cody and Dustin Rhodes partner together to face the Young Bucks. Additionally, Chris Jericho returns to address the crowd ahead of his match against Adam Page for the AEW World Championship at All Out on August 31. What will the wily veteran have to say?

Here is how to watch Fight for the Fallen and four things to pay special attention to.

Where and How to Watch

Fight for the Fallen takes place at Daily's Place in Jacksonville. It will stream for free on B/R Live from 8:15 p.m. ET. The pre-show starts at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be available on B/R Live and the B/R Live Twitter and Facebook pages.

Main Show: Fight for the Fallen

Cody & Dustin Rhodes vs. Young Bucks

Kenny Omega vs. Cima

Lucha Brothers vs. SoCal Uncensored

Brandi Rhodes vs. Allie

Adam Page vs. Kip Sabian

Pre-Show: The Buy-In

Darby Allin, Jimmy Havoc & Joey Janela vs. Sammy Guevara, MJF & Shawn Spears

Sonny Kiss vs. Peter Avalon

4 Questions to Be Answered

Can Cody and Dustin Rhodes Repeat Their DoN Performance as a Team?

AEW has already hosted a handful of great matches in its short history, but nothing has compared to the meeting between Cody and Dustin Rhodes at Double or Nothing. The brothers' emotional storytelling in the midst of a longstanding rivalry coming together at the conclusion of their hotly contested bout is exactly what AEW needed to solidify its spot as a wrestling promotion here to stay.

When Cody laid down the plan for the two to take on another pair of brothers in the Young Bucks, it set the stage for a highly anticipated match between four of the better workers in the business. Let's see whether they can exceed expectations once again.

What Will Chris Jericho Have to Say?

Any time Chris Jericho has a microphone in his hand, it's a good idea to listen.

The last time we saw him was at Double or Nothing, where Jericho defeated Kenny Omega in the main event before being attacked by the debuting Jon Moxley. Now he's back for what could be the start of a war of words between him and Adam Page, whom Jericho is facing for the AEW World Championship in the main event of All Out on August 31.

Does Jericho begin his feud with Page? Will he call out Moxley for attacking him at DoN? Is he going to ask for a "thank you" once again? Whatever he's there for, expect him to make an impression.

What Can we Expect from Brandi Rhodes?

For the first time in AEW, we will see Brandi Rhodes—who has been portrayed as a facilitator of sorts for the women's division up to this point—enter the ring for a competitive match.

She will take on Allie, who defeated Leva Bates at Fyter Fest. Rhodes was shown scouting her Fight for the Fallen opponent backstage during that match.

It's hard to know what to expect from this one considering Rhodes rarely competes, but there are additional aspects such as her apparent position of power within the division and the influence that could have that make this match interesting.

Will this be a fair fight, or will Rhodes use her power outside the ring to establish herself as a heel authority figure?

Can MJF and Shawn Spears Get Along?

What stood out to many fans when AEW announced the six-man tag match pitting Darby Allin, Jimmy Havoc and Joey Janela against Sammy Guevara, MJF and Shawn Spears was the inclusions of the latter pair on the same team.

MJF was one of the first people to check on Cody after Spears delivered a chair shot to his head at Fyter Fest. The Salt of the Earth had some choice words for Spears during the post-event press conference.

"Shawn Spears is a despicable human being," he said. "F--k Shawn Spears. He's a complete scumbag."

The odds that MJF and Spears make it through the entirety of this match without getting into it at least once are slim, especially as AEW builds on the former's admiration for Cody and Spears' lack thereof. Will the two manage to put their feelings to the side? If not, how quickly will we see their partnership break down?