Gilbert Arenas Involved in Car Crash; Ex-Wizards PG Not Injured

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Former NBA point guard Gilbert Arenas was not injured after being involved in a two-car crash Sunday that caused another vehicle to roll over.

On Wednesday, TMZ Sports reported the incident happened Sunday afternoon on the 101 freeway in Encino, California. Although Arenas' car was seriously damaged, he didn't require any medical attention and nobody involved in the wreck suffered anything more than minor injuries.

Arenas, who currently plays for the Enemies in the Big3 basketball league, joked about the situation after scoring 12 points in a 51-35 victory over the Ghost Ballers on Saturday.

"The Ghost Ballers musta sent a killer to stop me since they couldn't," he wrote in a message directed to the Big3 on Snapchat, per TMZ.

Arenas is best known for his time with the Washington Wizards during an 11-year NBA career that also featured stops with the Golden State Warriors, Orlando Magic and Memphis Grizzlies. He also spent one season with the Shanghai Sharks in China.

Agent Zero earned three All-Star nods in his career and an All-NBA second-team selection in 2017. He averaged 20.7 points, 5.3 assists and 3.9 rebounds across 552 regular-season games.

Now 37, the University of Arizona product still puts his playmaking ability on display each week in the Big3.