Mario Lemina Wants Southampton Exit Amid Manchester United, Arsenal Rumours

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Mario Lemina has told Southampton he wants to leave the club this summer amid recent speculation linking him with a move to Manchester United and Arsenal.

The 25-year-old joined Saints in 2017 from Juventus for a club-record fee and has cemented himself in the first team at St Mary's since.

Rumours have started to gather pace regarding a possible exit this summer, though, and the player has told France Football (h/t Get French Football News) he is expecting a transfer before the start of the upcoming campaign:

"I decided to tell the club representatives that I wanted to leave, there is no turning back. There is a risk, of course, but I know that I am capable, I am at 100 per cent and I want to prove that I can come back very quickly to my best level. Some clubs will be maybe more prudent, they already know me. Today I am completely back, I have worked a lot. I am ready to move on."

Lemina said he would be open to staying in the Premier League, and he added: "I don't close the door on any club, or any country."

Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17 Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League? Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final? Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final? FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend? Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award Right Arrow Icon

According to James Olley and Jack Rosser of the Evening Standard, United and Arsenal hold an interest, with both making an enquiry into Lemina's availability; Leicester City are also noted as potential suitors. Southampton are said to value the Gabon international at around £18 million.

Simon Peach of the Press Association said the south-coast club are ready to sell the 25-year-old:

While Lemina has shown signs of talent in the Premier League, he's struggled to build momentum throughout his time in English football.

Fitness issues haven't helped, with Lemina missing four months of the previous campaign due to injury. Even so, his standard of performance oscillated significantly.

The Southampton man can be an excellent option when he's at his best. Lemina is renowned for his combative work off the ball—he's capable of snuffing out opposition attacks and winning possession back for his team.

Lemina is also adept at carrying the ball forward, as these figures from WhoScored.com illustrate:

After the recent departures of Marouane Fellaini and Ander Herrera, football writer Chris Winterburn thinks Lemina would be a smart acquisition for the Red Devils:

Arsenal are also a little light in central-midfield positions, as they recently lost Aaron Ramsey to Juventus on a free transfer. An all-action operator like Lemina would give the Gunners a different edge in the middle third of the field.

The player seems sure he will be on the move, and Southampton appear happy to take the money and reinvest elsewhere in the squad. Now it will be intriguing to see which of the sides interested in the midfield dynamo presses hardest to get the deal done.