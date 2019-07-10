Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Talks 'Positive' David De Gea Contract Negotiations

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer thinks David De Gea's contract situation will be resolved after a summer of negotiating between club and player.

The tactician told reporters the Red Devils hope he will stay at Old Trafford for a long time: "David has had a summer where he has been negotiating, and we hope we can get it sorted. I am positive. We hope he stays here for many years."

De Gea's contract is set to expire at the end of the 2019-20 campaign. Rumours of the negotiations persisted throughout the past season, and he reportedly held out on signing a new deal as he wanted certainty about the future of then-manager Jose Mourinho, per the Mirror's David Anderson.

Per Simon Stone of BBC Sport, the club triggered an option of an additional year last season, giving the Red Devils more time to negotiate a long-term deal.

The 28-year-old stopper has been among United's most consistent performers for years. He moved to Old Trafford from Atletico Madrid in 2011 and struggled in his first season in England before emerging as one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

He has made the PFA Premier League Team of the Year five times, and has won the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award four times. The latter is voted for by the fans, highlighting just how popular the Spain international is at Old Trafford.

Here is a collection of some of his best saves in the Premier League:

The 2018-19 campaign was not a good one for the 'keeper, however. After a poor showing at the 2018 World Cup with Spain―per TalkSport, he faced seven shots and conceded six goals―he continued his spotty form in the Premier League, conceding 54 goals in total. Arsenal were the only other club in the top six to concede more than 40.

He wasn't aided by a poor defensive unit led by the likes of Victor Lindelof and Chris Smalling. United have yet to add the star centre-back they so desperately need this summer, although they did splash the cash on talented full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The lack of quality defenders in front of him could be a factor that pushes De Gea to the exit door. According to a report in The Times (h/t Juventus" target="_blank">Jack Wilson of the Daily Express) in October, Juventus have been playing the long game with the Spaniard, and they are eyeing him up for a free transfer next summer.

With Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci already in the squad and Ajax starlet Matthijs de Ligt reportedly closing in on a move to Turin, the Italian champions could provide De Gea with the type of defence United have lacked. They are also masters of the free transfer, adding Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey and Paris Saint-Germain's Adrien Rabiot on such deals this summer.

It's vital United come to an agreement with De Gea before January, when the Bianconeri are free to start negotiations on a pre-contract for next summer. In Jorge Mendes, De Gea has the same agent as Cristiano Ronaldo, who hasn't shied away from recruiting players for Juventus:

There's plenty of time left for United to sign De Gea to a new contract before Juventus have the chance to get involved, however.