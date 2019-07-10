Gianluigi Donnarumma Will Stay at AC Milan 'For the Moment,' Says Zvonimir Boban

Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

AC Milan's chief football officer Zvominir Boban has discussed the transfer rumours involving star goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, saying the Italy international will stay at the San Siro "for the moment."

Boban spoke to Calciomercato (h/t Goal's Dejan Kalinic), admitting things could change in the future: "[Milan director Paolo] Maldini said that we are happy to have probably the best goalkeeper in the world, surely the best talent in the world in that role. For the moment, he remains. He can change, but it is not said that he will leave."

Per Kalinic, Paris Saint-Germain are among the clubs interested in the 20-year-old. Corriere dello Sport (h/t TalkSport) also linked Manchester United to the youngster.

Boban, who spent the bulk of his career with the club as a player, became chief football officer of the Rossoneri last month:

Despite his young age, Donnarumma has been Milan's No. 1 option in goal for some time. He made his debut in the 2015-16 campaign at the age of 16, quickly surpassing Diego Lopez and Christian Abbiati in the pecking order.

Initially a fan favourite, the relationship between the goalkeeper and supporters has soured over the years. He was showered with fake money during a match with the Italian under-21 squad in 2017 while in the middle of a contract dispute with the Rossoneri.

Donnarumma has been a solid force for Milan, but they have struggled on and off the pitch of late.

Last month, they were officially banned from the upcoming UEFA Europa League for a breach of financial fair play regulations, per sports writer James Horncastle:

The financial issues that have plagued the club mean the Rossoneri need to sell in order to balance the books, and Donnarumma is one of their most valuable assets. Clubs in need of a new goalkeeper would be investing in an established star who is still just 20 years old and has ample room to grow as a player.

Milan appear desperate to keep hold of their 'keeper, however, and Donnarumma has reportedly told the ownership he wants to stay. Per La Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Football Italia), he is even willing to sign a new contract at a lower annual salary in order to help rebuild the squad.

PSG's best offer for Donnarumma was reportedly a package of cash plus Alphonse Areola, which was rejected by the Rossoneri. Milan have another star prospect in Alessandro Plizzari.

United have less of a direct need for Donnarumma than PSG, who parted with Gianluigi Buffon after just one season. Things could change if David De Gea opts to leave, however, and he'll be a free agent at the end of next season, per Transfermarkt.