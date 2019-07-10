NBA Summer League 2019: Wednesday Schedule, Latest Las Vegas Standings and Stats

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

The Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves have established themselves as the class of the Las Vegas Summer League through three games, and the two sides square off Wednesday for the chance to go 4-0.

Miami enters the showdown off a four-point win over the Orlando Magic Tuesday, while Minnesota had a day of rest to prepare for the contest.

In addition to the Heat and Wolves, the Detroit Pistons. Memphis Grizzlies and Boston Celtics sit at 3-0 going into the penultimate day of pool play.

Of those three teams, the Pistons are the only one in action Wednesday, while the Celtics and Grizzlies have the day off before facing off Thursday.

NBA Summer League Wednesday Schedule

All Times ET.

Philadelphia vs. Detroit (3 p.m., NBA TV)

Croatia vs. Dallas (3:30 p.m., ESPNU)

Charlotte vs. Chicago (5 p.m., NBA TV)

Orlando vs. Brooklyn (5:30 p.m., ESPNU)

Minnesota vs. Miami (7 p.m., NBA TV)

Cleveland vs. New Orleans (7:30 p.m., ESPN2)

San Antonio vs. Phoenix (9 p.m., NBA TV)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. New York (9:30 p.m., ESPN2)

China vs. Milwaukee (11 p.m., NBA TV)

Golden State vs. Denver (11:30 p.m., ESPNU)

Standings and Stats

Miami, Minnesota, Detroit, Boston and Memphis lead the Summer League standings at 3-0, while the Los Angeles Lakers, Indiana and the Croatia national team sit at the bottom at 0-3.

New Orleans' Frank Jackson and San Antonio's Lonnie Walker are tied for the scoring lead with 30 points per game, while Terence Mann is the top rebounder at 11.5 boards per contest.

The full list of Summer League leaders and team stats can be found here.

Miami, Minnesota Square Off For Top Spot in Standings

Miami has achieved its success thanks to the play of first-round pick Tyler Herro, who had 25 points, seven rebounds and five assists in Tuesday's victory over the Magic.

But the rookie out of Kentucky is far from the only player balling out in Las Vegas for the Heat, as Duncan Robinson, Yante Maten and Kendrick Nunn all hit double digits in Tuesday's win.

Herro is the most recognizable young star on Miami's Summer League squad because he played under John Calipari in college, but the other three scorers playing well around him had successful college careers.

Robinson was a key part of the Michigan squad that reached the 2018 National Championship, Nunn had an incredible final year at Oakland to get on NBA radars, and Maten was a consistent scorer on a Georgia team that did not receive attention because of its struggles as a whole.

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

Along with Chris Silva, who made the Final Four in 2017 with South Carolina, the Miami starters have jelled well in a short amount of time.

While Herro is in a good position on the Miami roster because of his draft status, the other four are fighting to impress the Heat coaching staff in order to earn consistent playing time at the NBA level.

Minnesota has found its way to 3-0 without No. 6 overall pick Jarrett Culver, who was officially acquired in a trade with Phoenix on July 6.

The Wolves have received significant contributions from their 2018 draft picks Josh Okogie and Keita Bates-Diop, who combined for 24 points in Monday's win over Milwaukee.

Undrafted rookie Naz Reid has played well for the Wolves in the middle with 9.3 points and three rebounds per game.

Reid's physicality down low could be the difference-maker for the Wolves against Silva in a matchup that is likely to be dominated by backcourt players.

Bates-Diop and Robinson could be involved in one of the top individual matchups since they are familiar with each other's playing style from their time in the Big Ten with Ohio State and Michigan, respectively.

Minnesota may also have an advantage with Kelan Martin in the backcourt, as he is averaging 12 points per game alongside Okogie and Jordan McLaughlin.

Regardless of how the game shakes out, it could be one of the most competitive contests of Summer League because of the slew of intriguing positional battles.

Detroit Looking To Remain Perfect

Four hours before the marquee clash of Wednesday's schedule, the Pistons open up the 10-game slate against Philadelphia.

Second-year guards Khyri Thomas and Svi Mykhailiuk have been the driving forces of the Detroit offense, with both players averaging 15 points per game.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The pair are fighting for more playing time higher up on Detroit's guard depth chart, and they have performed well enough to warrant a look against Tony Snell, Langston Galloway and others in preseason.

Bruce Brown, who played in 74 games last season, is Detroit's third-best scorer in Summer League with 14.3 points per game.

Based off last season's stats, Brown appears to have a better chance to be a contributor during the 2019-20 season since Thomas played in 26 games and Mykhailiuk played in 42 games between the Lakers and Pistons.

The Pistons face a potentially tricky backcourt test Wednesday against the 76ers pair of Zhaire Smith and Matisse Thybulle.

The young guards are trying to develop some chemistry in Summer League in order to provide the Sixers with a boost in depth in their title quest out of the Eastern Conference.

Smith and Thybulle have combined for 26 points per game through three contests, but the rest of the team around them has struggled a bit.

The Sixers are 1-2 in Las Vegas, but they could benefit from Thybulle's defensive skill set, which is what helped him get selected 20th overall in June's draft.

If that is the case, Philadelphia could hand Detroit its first loss of the summer, but it is going to be a difficult task since the Pistons have proved they can score from a few different angles over their first three games.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from NBA.com and Basketball Reference.