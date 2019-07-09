RJ Barrett Bounces Back from Rough Debut as Knicks Lose to Raptors

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors earned their first win of Las Vegas Summer League with an 85-73 victory over the New York Knicks on Tuesday.

Chris Boucher was the star for the NBA champs with 23 points, seven rebounds and two blocks, while RJ Barrett led the Knicks with 17 points.

Knicks fans at least got a glimpse of the future with Barrett serving up an alley-oop to Kevin Knox:

Barrett also called his own number several times, including this tough and-1 in the lane:

The rookie entered the game with a lot of pressure after a terrible start to summer league, totaling 18 points 7-of-33 (21.2 percent) from the field in two games.

He was inconsistent against the Raptors but much better overall with 17 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Most of the production came in the final minutes, although it's not necessarily a bad thing and could help turn things around:

Meanwhile, Knox struggled with his shot while going 3-of-15 from the field, but he got to the free-throw line and put together a decent night with 15 points and two steals.

Mitchell Robinson was once again impressive on the defensive end with 14 rebounds and added 13 points in a complete performance.

Toronto had a few exciting players on the floor as well, but no one was better than Boucher.

Last year's NBA G League MVP showcased his athleticism and a wide skill set on his way to a game-high 23 points:

The Raptors have shown the ability to develop prospects before they make an impact in the NBA, and Boucher seems ready for his opportunity on the big stage.

The team's only draft pick, Dewan Hernandez, also had some big moments Tuesday on both sides of the court:

He finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds while going plus-13 on the floor.

Malcolm Miller did his job as well with 19 points to help the Raptors secure the win.

New York will be back in action Wednesday against the Los Angeles Lakers, while Toronto will take on the Indiana Pacers on Thursday.