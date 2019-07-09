NBA Summer League 2019: Scores and Highlights from Tuesday's Las Vegas Results

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Summer League continued its action on Tuesday, and while the early-event hype has tapered off a bit with a number of top prospects being kept out of action, there were still plenty of intriguing players and teams to watch on day five.

Below, we'll break down all of the action.

Utah Jazz def. Portland Trail Blazers, 97-93

Anfernee Simons had the performance of the Summer League to date, and it still wasn't enough to beat the Utah Jazz.

Despite his 35 points on 13-of-18 shooting from the field, which included going 6-of-8 from three, the Trail Blazers fell to Utah, 97-93.

Simons also added six rebounds, two assists and two steals, though he didn't get much help from his teammates, with Gary Trent Jr. posting 12 points as the team's second-leading scorer.

Utah was led by Tony Bradley (17 points, seven points, two steals) and Tanner McGrew (17 points) led the way for Utah.

The Trail Blazers will next face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET, while the Jazz are next in action that same day at 8:30 p.m. ET against the Houston Rockets.

Atlanta Hawks def. Indiana Pacers, 87-67

No De'Andre Hunter, no problem.

The Atlanta Hawks did just fine without their first-round pick on Tuesday, knocking off the Indiana Pacers 87-67 behind Jordan Sibert's 21 points off the bench, all from beyond the three-point line (7-of-9 from deep).

Charles Brown added 15 points for Atlanta, while Alize Johnson (18 points, 10 rebounds) led the Pacers. Indiana struggled immensely on the offensive end, shooting a woeful 35.2 percent from the field as a team.

Hunter, meanwhile, was held out of the matchup with a sore knee.

The Hawks will next be in action on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET against the Washington Wizards, while the Pacers will face the Toronto Raptors that same day at 6 p.m. ET.

Miami Heat def. Orlando Magic, 96-92

Tyler Herro is having himself a heck of a summer.

The 2019 first-round pick was the star of the show again on Tuesday for the Miami Heat, hanging 25 points, seven rebounds and five assists on the Orlando Magic in a 96-92 win.

Herro showed off both his scoring and playmaking ability in the win:

Kendrick Nunn chipped in 19 points and eight assists for the Heat. That spoiled big performances from Amile Jefferson (24 points, 15 rebounds, two steals) and DaQuan Jeffries (21 points, six assists, three steals).

Orlando will next face the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. ET, while the Heat will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves that same day at 7 p.m. ET.

Oklahoma City Thunder def. Croatia, 84-76

Croatia remains without a win at the summer league.

This time, the international team couldn't get past the Oklahoma City Thunder, losing 84-76. Kevin Hervey (13 points, five rebounds) and Khadeen Carrington (12 points, five assists) led a balanced effort for OKC, while the high-flying Hamidou Diallo added 11 points.

And then there was Darius Bazley and this block:

Pavle Marcinkovic and Marin Maric led Croatia with 12 points each.

The Thunder will next face the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET, while Croatia is in action Wednesday against the Dallas Mavericks at 3:30 p.m. ET.