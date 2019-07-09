Magic's Mo Bamba Won't Play at NBA Summer League Amid Leg Injury Recovery

Cassy Athena/Getty Images

Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba's time at the 2019 NBA Summer League has come to an end after just one appearance.

According to Josh Robbins of The Athletic, Orlando has ruled Bamba out for the remainder of the summer showcase as the second-year big man has experienced "some general soreness." Robbins noted the issue is not in the same area as the stress fracture in his left tibia that limited him to just 47 games last season.

Bamba played 24 minutes in the Magic's Summer League opener against the San Antonio on Friday, marking his first game action since Jan. 31. He dropped 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting, going 2-of-2 from three-point range.

While saying the team is taking the cautious approach with last year's sixth overall pick, Robbins made it clear Bamba had not been expected to play in all of the Summer League contests. In fact, Magic coach Steve Clifford let it be known on July 5 that Bamba would be on a minutes restriction this summer as he continued to work his way back from his leg injury.

Bamba is coming off a season in which he averaged 6.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game as a rookie.

Clifford may have wanted to get the 21-year-old center some game action this summer to get him back in the flow of things and continue his development. However, given he missed serious time last season with a leg injury and it's only the Summer League, protecting his long-term health is top priority.