Cowboys News: LB Jaylon Smith Says New Contract 'Will Happen' amid Negotiations

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 9, 2019

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith (54) catches a pass during warm ups before an NFC wild-card NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019.(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys have a lot of players they're going to need to pay in the coming years, most notably the offensive triumvirate of Dak Prescott, Amari Cooper and Ezekiel Elliott. 

Linebacker Jaylon Smith is on the final year of his contract, and as he told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Monday (h/t Kevin Patra of NFL.com), he believes he'll eventually come to a long-term agreement with the team:

"It's definitely a reality. At some point, the elite players have to receive their investment. For me, it's just about embracing the season I'm in. My redshirt year, when I was recovering (from injury), I embraced it. My first year back, I wasn't 100 percent, but I gave it all I got, learned every week. I embraced that season. Last season was a phenomenal year of returning to the elite player that I am, I embraced it.

"When it's time for Jerry [Jones] to cut the check, it will happen, you know, but I just got to embrace where I'm at. I'm blessed for sure."

                  

