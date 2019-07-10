Most Surprising NBA Paydays in 2019 Free Agency

1 of 4

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Even if you take the very best version of Terry Rozier, the one who averaged 16.5 points, 5.7 assists and 5.3 rebounds in 19 starts during the 2018 postseason, it'd still be hard to justify paying that player $58 million over three seasons.

Unfortunately for the Charlotte Hornets, they're paying that much for the complete version of Rozier, who owns career marks of 7.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game on 38.0 percent shooting. Stuck without cap space and lacking a starting point guard, Charlotte seemed to panic and come to terms with Rozier on a sign-and-trade because it had few alternatives.

Or maybe the Hornets were just engaging in spin control after low-balling Kemba Walker, hoping to change a bleak offseason narrative with a splashy sign-and-trade. Anything to distract from the tight-fisted decision to send Walker on his way—and the shortsighted management that didn't trade Walker before he hit free agency.

Charitably, you could argue the Hornets are paying Rozier, 25, on potential. He's certainly young enough to improve, and it's possible a settled gig as a full-time starter in a different locale will unlock new levels of production. But when you're starting from a point as statistically underwhelming as the one Rozier is at, progress might not mean much.

Ninety-four players attempted at least 1,400 shots over the last two regular seasons, and Rozier's true shooting percentage ranked 90th in that group. He was 25th in ESPN's defensive real plus-minus among point guards two years ago and 27th last season.

If he were to improve on those stats dramatically, Rozier would probably still grade out as a below-average starter.

At least the deal is structured to decline. When Rozier is providing inefficient offense and middling defense for the Hornets in 2021-22, he'll only be making $17.9 million.

So there's that.