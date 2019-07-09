MLB All-Star Game 2019: Start Time, Ticket Info, Rosters for Midsummer Classic

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

After an exciting Home Run Derby on Monday night in which Pete Alonso was the winner, All-Star weekend continues with the 90th All-Star Game on Tuesday night at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

Justin Verlander of the Houston Astros will take the mound for the American League, while the National League will counter with first-time All-Star Hyun-Jin Ryu of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

While the AL roster boasts players such as Mike Trout, Alex Bregman, and J.D. Martinez, the NL may be the tougher lineup. Verlander will have to pitch to the likes of Freddie Freeman, Javier Baez, Christian Yelich, Cody Bellinger, Ronald Acuna Jr. and Josh Bell. The NL offense is young, successful and hungry for a win, which may pose a problem for the AL, which has won six straight All-Star Games.

NL manager Dave Roberts was quick to name Ryu as his starting pitcher, while AL skipper Alex Cora gave Verlander the start.

2019 MLB All-Star Game Information

Date: Tuesday, July 9

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Tickets: StubHub

American League Roster

Starters

C: Gary Sanchez, New York Yankees

1B: Carlos Santana, Cleveland Indians

2B: DJ LeMahieu, New York Yankees

3B: Alex Bregman, Houston Astros

SS: Jorge Polanco, Minnesota Twins

OF: Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

OF: George Springer, Houston Astros

OF: Michael Brantley, Houston Astros

*DH: Hunter Pence, Texas Rangers

Pitchers

RHP: Jose Berrios, Minnesota Twins

RHP: Shane Bieber, Cleveland Indians

LHP: Aroldis Chapman, New York Yankees

RHP: Gerrit Cole, Houston Astros

RHP: Lucas Giolito, Chicago White Sox

RHP: Shane Greene, Detroit Tigers

LHP: Brad Hand, Cleveland Indians

RHP: Liam Hendriks, Oakland A's

LHP: John Means, Baltimore Orioles

LHP: Mike Minor, Texas Rangers

RHP: Charlie Morton, Tampa Bay Rays

RHP: Jake Odorizzi, Minnesota Twins

RHP: Ryan Pressly, Houston Astros

RHP: Marcus Stroman, Toronto Blue Jays

RHP: Masahiro Tanaka, New York Yankees

RHP: Justin Verlander, Houston Astros

Reserves

C: James McCann, Chicago White Sox

1B: Jose Abreu, Chicago White Sox

1B: Daniel Vogelbach, Seattle Mariners

2B: Tommy La Stella, Los Angeles Angels

2B: Brandon Lowe, Tampa Bay Rays

2B: Gleyber Torres: New York Yankees

3B: Matt Chapman, Oakland A's

SS: Xander Bogaerts, Boston Red Sox

SS: Francisco Lindor, Cleveland Indians

OF: Mookie Betts, Boston Red Sox

OF: Joey Gallo, Texas Rangers

OF: Austin Meadows, Tampa Bay Rays

OF: Whit Merrifield, Kansas City Royals

DH: J.D. Martinez, Boston Red Sox

*Pence will be unable to play in Tuesday's game due to injury. Martinez is starting in his place as the AL designated hitter.

National League Roster

Starters

C: Willson Contreras, Chicago Cubs

1B: Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves

2B: Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks

3B: Nolan Arenado, Colorado Rockies

SS: Javier Baez, Chicago Cubs

OF: Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers

OF: Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles Dodgers

OF: Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta Braves

DH: Josh Bell, Pittsburgh Pirates

Pitchers

RHP: Sandy Alcantara, Miami Marlins

RHP: Walker Buehler, Los Angeles Dodgers

RHP: Luis Castillo, Cincinnati Reds

RHP: Jacob deGrom, New York Mets

RHP: Sonny Gray, Cincinnati Reds

RHP: Zack Greinke, Arizona Diamondbacks

LHP: Josh Hader, Milwaukee Brewers

LHP: Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers

LHP: Hyun-Jin Ryu, Los Angeles Dodgers

RHP: Max Scherzer, Washington Nationals

LHP: Will Smith, San Francisco Giants

RHP: Mike Soroka, Atlanta Braves

RHP: Felipe Vazquez, Pittsburgh Pirates

RHP: Brandon Woodruff, Milwaukee Brewers

RHP: Kirby Yates, San Diego Padres

Reserves

C: Yasmani Grandal, Milwaukee Brewers

C: J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia Phillies

1B: Pete Alonso, New York Mets

1B: Josh Bell, Pittsburgh Pirates

1B: Max Muncy, Los Angeles Dodgers

2B: Mike Moustakas, Milwaukee Brewers

3B: Kris Bryant, Chicago Cubs

3B: Anthony Rendon, Washington Nationals

SS: Paul DeJong, St. Louis Cardinals

SS: Trevor Story, Colorado Rockies

OF: Charlie Blackmon, Colorado Rockies

OF: David Dahl, Colorado Rockies

OF: Jeff McNeil, New York Mets

An eight-time All-Star, Verlander is no stranger to pressure and top-tier opponents. In his 2012 All-Star Game start, the then-Detroit Tiger took the loss in the most recent NL win.

Verlander has played many games against the Indians as their AL Central rival, notching a 5.56 ERA in 28 regular-season starts in Cleveland. The 36-year-old, however, is 10-4 with a 2.98 ERA and an MLB-best 0.813 WHIP on the season.

Despite his experience and success, Verlander is not only facing a star-studded lineup but a deep bench. Home Run Derby winner Alonso will come off the bench for the NL and may be riding a wave after Monday's performance. The rookie has hit 30 homers, 21 doubles and 68 RBI on the season with a slash line of .280/.372/.634.

J.T. Realmuto, Paul DeJong and Anthony Rendon are also all reserves and can contribute solid at-bats for the team.

On the other hand, while the AL lineup may not be studded with as many young and talked-about players as the NL, the more veteran lineup will be a difficult hurdle for Ryu.

Trout will aim to be the first three-time All-Star Game MVP winner, which would break a five-way tie. The outfielder is having another incredible season, with a .301 batting average and AL bests in homers (28), RBI (67), slugging percentage (.646) and OPS (1.098). He leads the majors with 76 walks and a .453 on-base percentage.

Joining Trout are first-time All-Star Carlos Santana and catcher Gary Sanchez, who has clubbed 23 homers and a .556 slugging percentage before the break.

According to Caesars, Bovada has the AL as a slight favorite at -118 (bet $118 to win $100) with the NL at +108 (bet $100 to win $108). The game is sure to be a close and exciting one. However, with the NL boasting several first-time All-Stars and even more second-timers, expect the visitors to break its losing streak.

All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference.