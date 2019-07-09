MLB All-Star Game 2019: Start Time, Ticket Info, Rosters for Midsummer Classic

MLB All-Star Game 2019: Start Time, Ticket Info, Rosters for Midsummer ClassicJuly 9, 2019
After an exciting Home Run Derby on Monday night in which Pete Alonso was the winner, All-Star weekend continues with the 90th All-Star Game on Tuesday night at Progressive Field in Cleveland.
Justin Verlander of the Houston Astros will take the mound for the American League, while the National League will counter with first-time All-Star Hyun-Jin Ryu of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
While the AL roster boasts players such as Mike Trout, Alex Bregman, and J.D. Martinez, the NL may be the tougher lineup. Verlander will have to pitch to the likes of Freddie Freeman, Javier Baez, Christian Yelich, Cody Bellinger, Ronald Acuna Jr. and Josh Bell. The NL offense is young, successful and hungry for a win, which may pose a problem for the AL, which has won six straight All-Star Games.
NL manager Dave Roberts was quick to name Ryu as his starting pitcher, while AL skipper Alex Cora gave Verlander the start.
2019 MLB All-Star Game Information
Date: Tuesday, July 9
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
TV: Fox
American League Roster
Starters
C: Gary Sanchez, New York Yankees
1B: Carlos Santana, Cleveland Indians
2B: DJ LeMahieu, New York Yankees
3B: Alex Bregman, Houston Astros
SS: Jorge Polanco, Minnesota Twins
OF: Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels
OF: George Springer, Houston Astros
OF: Michael Brantley, Houston Astros
*DH: Hunter Pence, Texas Rangers
Pitchers
RHP: Jose Berrios, Minnesota Twins
RHP: Shane Bieber, Cleveland Indians
LHP: Aroldis Chapman, New York Yankees
RHP: Gerrit Cole, Houston Astros
RHP: Lucas Giolito, Chicago White Sox
RHP: Shane Greene, Detroit Tigers
LHP: Brad Hand, Cleveland Indians
RHP: Liam Hendriks, Oakland A's
LHP: John Means, Baltimore Orioles
LHP: Mike Minor, Texas Rangers
RHP: Charlie Morton, Tampa Bay Rays
RHP: Jake Odorizzi, Minnesota Twins
RHP: Ryan Pressly, Houston Astros
RHP: Marcus Stroman, Toronto Blue Jays
RHP: Masahiro Tanaka, New York Yankees
RHP: Justin Verlander, Houston Astros
Reserves
C: James McCann, Chicago White Sox
1B: Jose Abreu, Chicago White Sox
1B: Daniel Vogelbach, Seattle Mariners
2B: Tommy La Stella, Los Angeles Angels
2B: Brandon Lowe, Tampa Bay Rays
2B: Gleyber Torres: New York Yankees
3B: Matt Chapman, Oakland A's
SS: Xander Bogaerts, Boston Red Sox
SS: Francisco Lindor, Cleveland Indians
OF: Mookie Betts, Boston Red Sox
OF: Joey Gallo, Texas Rangers
OF: Austin Meadows, Tampa Bay Rays
OF: Whit Merrifield, Kansas City Royals
DH: J.D. Martinez, Boston Red Sox
*Pence will be unable to play in Tuesday's game due to injury. Martinez is starting in his place as the AL designated hitter.
National League Roster
Starters
C: Willson Contreras, Chicago Cubs
1B: Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves
2B: Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks
3B: Nolan Arenado, Colorado Rockies
SS: Javier Baez, Chicago Cubs
OF: Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers
OF: Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles Dodgers
OF: Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta Braves
DH: Josh Bell, Pittsburgh Pirates
Pitchers
RHP: Sandy Alcantara, Miami Marlins
RHP: Walker Buehler, Los Angeles Dodgers
RHP: Luis Castillo, Cincinnati Reds
RHP: Jacob deGrom, New York Mets
RHP: Sonny Gray, Cincinnati Reds
RHP: Zack Greinke, Arizona Diamondbacks
LHP: Josh Hader, Milwaukee Brewers
LHP: Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers
LHP: Hyun-Jin Ryu, Los Angeles Dodgers
RHP: Max Scherzer, Washington Nationals
LHP: Will Smith, San Francisco Giants
RHP: Mike Soroka, Atlanta Braves
RHP: Felipe Vazquez, Pittsburgh Pirates
RHP: Brandon Woodruff, Milwaukee Brewers
RHP: Kirby Yates, San Diego Padres
Reserves
C: Yasmani Grandal, Milwaukee Brewers
C: J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia Phillies
1B: Pete Alonso, New York Mets
1B: Josh Bell, Pittsburgh Pirates
1B: Max Muncy, Los Angeles Dodgers
2B: Mike Moustakas, Milwaukee Brewers
3B: Kris Bryant, Chicago Cubs
3B: Anthony Rendon, Washington Nationals
SS: Paul DeJong, St. Louis Cardinals
SS: Trevor Story, Colorado Rockies
OF: Charlie Blackmon, Colorado Rockies
OF: David Dahl, Colorado Rockies
OF: Jeff McNeil, New York Mets
An eight-time All-Star, Verlander is no stranger to pressure and top-tier opponents. In his 2012 All-Star Game start, the then-Detroit Tiger took the loss in the most recent NL win.
Verlander has played many games against the Indians as their AL Central rival, notching a 5.56 ERA in 28 regular-season starts in Cleveland. The 36-year-old, however, is 10-4 with a 2.98 ERA and an MLB-best 0.813 WHIP on the season.
Despite his experience and success, Verlander is not only facing a star-studded lineup but a deep bench. Home Run Derby winner Alonso will come off the bench for the NL and may be riding a wave after Monday's performance. The rookie has hit 30 homers, 21 doubles and 68 RBI on the season with a slash line of .280/.372/.634.
J.T. Realmuto, Paul DeJong and Anthony Rendon are also all reserves and can contribute solid at-bats for the team.
On the other hand, while the AL lineup may not be studded with as many young and talked-about players as the NL, the more veteran lineup will be a difficult hurdle for Ryu.
Trout will aim to be the first three-time All-Star Game MVP winner, which would break a five-way tie. The outfielder is having another incredible season, with a .301 batting average and AL bests in homers (28), RBI (67), slugging percentage (.646) and OPS (1.098). He leads the majors with 76 walks and a .453 on-base percentage.
Joining Trout are first-time All-Star Carlos Santana and catcher Gary Sanchez, who has clubbed 23 homers and a .556 slugging percentage before the break.
According to Caesars, Bovada has the AL as a slight favorite at -118 (bet $118 to win $100) with the NL at +108 (bet $100 to win $108). The game is sure to be a close and exciting one. However, with the NL boasting several first-time All-Stars and even more second-timers, expect the visitors to break its losing streak.
All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference.
Bellinger and Yelich Are in a Race to History
💪 Can either slugger reach 60 HRs? 🏆 Which star deserves MVP more?