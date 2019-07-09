Rob Gronkowski Confirms Workout with Tom Brady: 'It Was Great'

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Retired tight end Rob Gronkowski confirmed Tuesday that he worked out with former New England Patriots teammate Tom Brady at UCLA on Monday.

According to TMZ Sports, Gronk was in town for his Charity Challenge Basketball Game to benefit Team Cancer America, and he decided to lend his longtime quarterback a helping hand: "It was great working out. Tom needs someone to throw to so, you know, he calls Mr. Reliable Robbie G the one and only."

There was speculation Monday when photos of Brady and Gronk at UCLA surfaced on social media:

Now that Gronkowski has confirmed the rendezvous with Brady, it will likely lead to even more talk regarding a quick end to Gronk's retirement.

The 30-year-old Gronkowski struggled through multiple injuries in recent seasons, causing him to miss eight games in 2016, two in 2017 and three last season.

While his play helped New England win its sixth Super Bowl in franchise history last season, he clearly wasn't his dominant self. During the regular season, Gronk finished with just 47 grabs for 682 yards and three touchdowns, which was well off his usual pace.

Appearing last week on The Rich Eisen Show (h/t Michael Hurley of CBS Boston), Gronkowski said he was excited to take some time away and relax after putting his body through the wringer throughout his nine-year NFL career.

Gronkowski also discussed whether he anticipates missing playing in the NFL:

"Oh man, there's definitely going to be times when you miss it and everything, but I would also say that it's still the offseason right now. I can't really say how I'm going to feel about it when the games start rolling around and everything. But, you know, I just felt like it was time. I feel really good right now. It just definitely is something that I thought it was the right timing and the right thing to do."

While Gronk seems at peace with his retirement decision, talk of a return within the media will undoubtedly intensify the closer the 2019 season gets due to the Pats' issues at tight end.

The Patriots released Austin Seferian-Jenkins after signing him to replace Gronk, and while they have since brought veteran Benjamin Watson out of retirement, he is suspended for the first four games of the season. Watson is also one of the NFL's oldest players at 38.

Brady would undoubtedly benefit from the return of a big, athletic weapon like Gronkowski, although the future Hall of Famer has shown over the years that he is capable of thriving regardless of what players are placed around him.