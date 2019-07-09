All Clues Point to a Sasha Banks Return at WWE Extreme Rules to Save Bayley

Credit: WWE.com

On the July 8 episode of Raw, Nikki Cross cut a promo on Bayley that might have foreshadowed the high-profile return of a Superstar who's been missing on WWE programming since WrestleMania 35: Sasha Banks.

According to Brad Shepard of Pro Sports Extra, Sasha Banks' return to WWE "imminent." After months of speculation, of whether she's going to AEW or waiting out her contract, it seems that the sticking point was an off-air feud with Alexa Bliss. According to Shepard, both women reconcile this beef, with Bayley playing mediator.

This was corroborated by Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, which, as of the morning of July 9, advertises Sasha Banks for Monday Night Raw on July 22.

None of that precludes the possibility that Sasha Banks could return even earlier. And the narrative foreshadowing on Raw suggests that we might see The Bo$$ at Extreme Rules to help get her best friend, Bayley, out of a jam.

After a lopsided Beat The Clock challenge—Bayley beat Sarah Logan in four minutes and 32 seconds, and Nikki Cross beat Dana Brooke in two minutes and 28 seconds—Cross won the opportunity to determine the stipulation for the SmackDown's women's championship match between Bayley and Alexa Bliss at Extreme Rules on July 14. And rather than opting for a hardcore/weaponized element, Nikki inserted herself into the narrative by making the title fight a 2-on-1 handicap match.

She then cut a promo about friendship, and the value of it, to an increasingly seething Bayley:

"Go and find a friend of your own. You need someone as loyal, and as honest as Alexa Bliss. Someone to slap some sense into you."

At that point, Bayley socked her in the mouth and followed that up with a Macho Man-style elbow drop.

It seemed that in the context of the storyline, Bayley's response was somewhat disproportionate; it's unlike a babyface like Bayley to throw the first punch. Perhaps Nikki had hit a raw nerve because Bayley's best friend Sasha Banks wasn't there to back her up. And thus, it would make narrative sense for Banks to make her return at Extreme Rules, to show Nikki what "real" friendship is all about.

Even the handicap stipulation is suggestive by omission; there will be multiple opportunities throughout Extreme Rules for Sasha to make her return and receive a massive pop. She could escort Bayley to the ring. She could interfere in the match itself to secure Bayley the victory. But as we've seen from the title match at Stomping Grounds, it's more likely that Nikki will cost Alexa the title, and Sasha won't need to figure into it.

Because whether Bayley wins or loses, there will probably be a post-match beatdown; these stipulations lend themselves to it. And that would be the perfect time for Sasha to make the save. And afterwards, the storylines book themselves. Bayley can team with Sasha to take on Nikki and Alexa at SummerSlam. Or, the Boss 'n' Hug Connection could reunite on a more regular basis and vie for the Women's Tag Team Championship against the IIconics.

If this isn't what's happening on Sunday at Extreme Rules, then it'll be someone else on the roster who will make the save as Bayley's new "best friend"—Naomi, perhaps? And woe to that person. They'll be fighting an uphill battle for audience approval after such a deliberate tease.