Mino Raiola Says Paul Pogba Has 'Done Nothing Wrong' but Wants Man Utd Exit

Mino Raiola, the agent of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, has said the player has wanted to leave the club "for a long time."

Speculation has gathered pace in recent weeks about interest in the France international, with Real Madrid and Juventus strongly linked with a move for the Red Devils star.

Speaking to TalkSport, Raiola said United have been aware of the player's intentions for a while, and Pogba has made his desires known in a respectful way:

"The player [Pogba] has done nothing wrong. He has been respectful and professional in every way and always.

"The club has known his feeling for a long time. It is a shame other people only like to criticise without the right information, and I am also sorry that the club does not take any position against this. Hopefully there will be soon a satisfying solution for all parties."

Per Sid Lowe and David Hytner of the Guardian, Pogba's own comments that he would be open to a "new challenge" alerted both Real Madrid and Juventus to his availability.

In the same report, it's said United do not expect to sell the 26-year-old this summer. Pogba is with the Red Devils squad in Perth as they prepare for their pre-season tour of Australia and Asia.

Simon Peach of the Press Association provided footage of Pogba in training with his club team-mates:

The quotes from Raiola come after he told Paul Hirst of The Times on Friday that he was "in the process" of arranging a transfer away from Manchester United. Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol provided more information about the player's situation:

With Raiola clearly happy to speak publicly about Pogba's determination to leave Manchester United, it appears unlikely speculation will cease before the start of the Premier League season.

The midfielder has long divided opinion among supporters. There are some who focus on the negative traits in his game, as there are spells in matches when Pogba can go through the motions; defensively he can lose concentration, while in possession he can be erratic.

Still, when he is performing well, Pogba is a force of nature in midfield. The United No. 6 can drive forward with the ball, thread passes into team-mates and provide a significant goal threat, per WhoScored.com:

Although Pogba wants to leave the Premier League club, his departure would leave a significant void in the United midfield. Aside from the France star, the Red Devils lack someone capable of providing a regular threat in the final third, with the likes of Nemanja Matic and Scott McTominay more defensively-minded.

As such, it would be no surprise to see the club resist any offers for the time being, something you sense is unlikely to be well received by Pogba's camp.