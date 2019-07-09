Jurgen Klopp Says Xherdan Shaqiri Will Be out 'For a While' with Calf Tear

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Xherdan Shaqiri is facing a spell on the sidelines due to a calf tear.

The Switzerland international joined the Reds last summer from Stoke City and was part of the squad that clinched the UEFA Champions League title in 2018-19.

However, he appears set to miss a chunk of Liverpool's preparations for the new season, with Klopp providing an update on Shaqiri's condition to the club website.

"Shaq is still injured from the national team, and it will take a while until he is in again," he said. "He has a tear in his calf, so he will not be involved for a while."

Liverpool writer Joel Rabinowitz thinks Shaqiri's injury emphasises the club's need to sign another attacking option:

Leanne Prescott noted that the team were fortunate when it came to the lack of injuries suffered by key players last term:

Shaqiri proved to be a key player earlier in the previous season for Liverpool. At times, he would start alongside the attacking trio of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, while he was also adept at making big impressions from the bench.

In total, he scored six goals and grabbed three assists for the Reds, although his last goal came in the 4-0 win over Newcastle United on Boxing Day.

While it's unlikely Shaqiri will force any of Salah, Mane or Firmino out of the starting lineup, in a season where Liverpool will be competing on multiple fronts he is a useful player to have available. All three of those attacking stars have been involved in major summer tournaments too.

With that in mind, Klopp will be hoping the Swiss can return to full fitness before Liverpool start their Premier League campaign against Norwich City on August 9.