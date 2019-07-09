NBA Summer League 2019: Tuesday Schedule, Latest Las Vegas Standings and Stats

Bart Young/Getty Images

There are nine games on the schedule Tuesday for the Las Vegas Summer League.

To kick things off, the Oklahoma City Thunder will host Croatia, who, unlike China, is looking for its first win.

The Orlando Magic then plays host to the undefeated Miami Heat.

There will be plenty of action on the court, including games featuring four of the top-10 picks from the 2019 NBA draft.

One of the biggest draws for fans, though, has been the parade of superstars that have come to watch their respective teams play.

LeBron James, Anthony Davis and scores of other top players have descended on Sin City to catch the action.

Will Kawhi Leonard make an appearance to see his new team at some point?

That would be quite the surprise.

Here's a look at the schedule and the latest standings and stats.