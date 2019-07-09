NBA Summer League 2019: Tuesday Schedule, Latest Las Vegas Standings and Stats

Tuesday Schedule
Croatia vs. Oklahoma City (3:30 p.m., NBA TV)
Miami vs. Orlando (4 p.m., ESPN2)
Indiana vs. Atlanta (5:30 p.m., NBA TV)
Portland vs. Utah (6 p.m., ESPN2)
Phoenix vs. Memphis (7:30 p.m., NBA TV)
Denver vs. Boston (8 p.m., ESPN2)
New York vs. Toronto (9:30 p.m., NBA TV)
Sacramento vs. Houston (10 p.m., ESPN2)
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Washington (11:30 p.m., NBA TV)
All Times ET
Summer League Standings
Detroit Pistons (3-0)
Minnesota Timberwolves (3-0)
Boston Celtics (2-0)
Memphis Grizzlies (2-0)
Miami Heat (2-0)
Sacramento Kings (2-0)
Denver Nuggets (1-0)
Phoenix Suns (1-0)
Brooklyn Nets (2-1)
Dallas Mavericks (2-1)
Golden State Warriors (2-1)
New Orleans Pelicans (2-1)
San Antonio Spurs (2-1)
LA Clippers (1-1)
Oklahoma City Thunder (1-1)
Orlando Magic (1-1)
Portland Trail Blazers (1-1)
Utah Jazz (1-1)
Washington Wizards (1-1)
Charlotte Hornets (1-2)
Chicago Bulls (1-2)
Team China (1-2)
Cleveland Cavaliers (1-2)
Milwaukee Bucks (1-2)
Philadelphia 76ers (1-2)
Atlanta Hawks (0-2)
Team Croatia (0-2)
Houston Rockets (0-2)
Indiana Pacers (0-2)
New York Knicks (0-2)
Toronto Raptors (0-2)
Los Angeles Lakers (0-3)
Stat Leaders
Points Per Game
Lonnie Walker IV, San Antonio (30.0)
Chris Clemons, Houston (23.5)
Nickeil Alexander-Walker, New Orleans (23.0)
Chris Boucher, Toronto (22.5)
Terence Davis, Denver (22.0)
Rebounds Per Game
Tony Bradley, Utah (14.0)
Chris Boucher, Toronto (12.5)
Troy Brown Jr., Washington (12.0)
Terence Mann, LA Clippers (11.5)
Kavell Bigby-Williams, New Orleans (10.0)
Assists Per Game
Nickeil Alexander-Walker, New Orleans (8.0)
Bruce Brown, Detroit (7.7)
Brandon Goodwin, Denver (7.0)
Semaj Christon, Sacramento (6.5)
Troy Caupain, Washington (5.5)
Who Will Remain Undefeated?
Six undefeated teams will take the court looking to keep their perfect records: Boston, Miami, Memphis, Sacramento, Denver and Phoenix.
That means that two of the games on the schedule will have pride on the line.
The Suns and the Grizzlies will try to give each other their first loss, then it's the Nuggets and Celtics trying the same.
Phoenix is led by James Palmer Jr., who is averaging 23 points per game, followed by Jared Harper, who is putting up 19 per. Ja Morant is playing for Memphis, but they're still getting it done, thanks to contributions from Bruno Caboclo and Brandon Clarke, who are logging 19 and 17 points, respectively.
Look for the Grizzlies to get it done and continue to add excitement to their youth movement.
Led by Terence Davis, who is averaging a team-high 22 points per game, Denver has a good chance to down Boston.
The Celtics sharpshooting guard Carsen Edwards is pouring in 17 points per contest on an array of shots from behind the arc, so if he heats up, the Nuggets could log their first loss of the summer.
Follow Maurice Bobb on Twitter, @ReeseReport
Statistics obtained from NBA.com
