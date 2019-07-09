Victor Lindelof's Agent Says 'Great European Club' Wants Manchester United Star

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

The agent for Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof has said a "great European club" is interested in signing him this summer.

Lindelof has spent the past two seasons at Old Trafford, and while he struggled early on, he was able to establish himself as the side's most consistent defender in 2018-19.

There has been some speculation about a possible transfer in the current window, with Barcelona said to be interested in the Sweden international. Speaking to Mundo Deportivo (h/t Jake Polden of the Daily Mirror), the player's representative Hasan Cetinkaya confirmed the defender has a high-profile admirer.

"Lindelof is on the radar of a great European club," he said. "But leaving United depends on the English club."

It was reported by Mundo Deportivo (h/t Liam Prenderville of the Daily Mirror) last month that Barcelona had decided to turn their attention to Lindelof after missing out on Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt; the Dutchman appears poised to move to Juventus.

The Red Devils are said to have responded to the enquiry by making it clear the former Benfica player is not available this summer.

At the moment, there are no signs a sale is imminent, with Lindelof part of United's pre-season squad that travelled to Perth for the team's tour of Australia and Asia.

One of the key factors for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to work on ahead of the new season is the team's defence, as they conceded 54 goals in their 38 Premier League matches last term.

Per Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News, in recent years the recruitment done by United in central defence has left much to be desired:

Although Lindelof was far from flawless, he was one of a few defensive players in the squad to turn in strong performances. By the end of the season, he'd amassed 29 Premier League starts and was a growing presence at the base of the team.

Finding players to complement the likes of Lindelof is key for Solskjaer if his side is to push on. Already United have signed Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace to shore up the right-back slot; James Robson of the Evening Standard thinks another big-name acquisition at centre-back would leave the team looking strong at the back:

Given the issues United have had, it would be a big shock if they opted to sell their standout defender in Lindelof.

Barcelona may hold an interest, although they are unlikely to part with the kind of money United would want for the defender, especially as he would face a fight for a starting spot with Gerard Pique, Samuel Umtiti and Clement Lenglet.