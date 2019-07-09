Lucas Paqueta 'Happy at Milan' Amid PSG Rumours: 'It's Only Speculation'

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Lucas Paqueta has dismissed rumours he is wanted by Paris Saint-Germain this summer as "only speculation" and said he is enjoying life with AC Milan.

The Brazilian signed for the Rossoneri in January from Flamengo, and he has already been linked with PSG after an impressive start at the San Siro.

However, he told Goal's Tauan Ambrosio: "It's [the links with PSG] only speculation. I'm happy at Milan, I've just arrived and I'm adapting. I want to have a good season so I can grow in my career."

Paqueta, 21, made 17 appearances for Milan, in which he scored one and assisted three goals. He was also part of the Brazil squad that just won the Copa America, but he only played five minutes in the 0-0 draw with Paraguay.

It did not take him long to establish himself as a key player for the Rossoneri, per football writer David Amoyal:

The midfielder has injected intensity and creativity into the side, qualities that were lacking prior to his arrival.

Although Paqueta had only been with Milan a short time, he was sorely missed when an ankle issue kept him out of several matches in April, per football writer Matthew Santangelo:

ESPN's Matteo Bonetti has been impressed with him:

He's a hard worker, too, and he looks to win back possession for Milan in midfield.

Discipline is an issue for the youngster, who picked up 15 bookings and was sent off once in 65 appearances for Flamengo.

He's already received five yellow cards for Milan, with two against Bologna bringing a premature end to his debut campaign:

PSG have already added Pablo Sarabia to their ranks this summer, but Paqueta has a bright future ahead of him, and it's no surprise his first few months at Milan have not gone unnoticed.

It will be fascinating to see how he fares over a full season with the Rossoneri as he continues to develop his game, but if he continues to impress it might be difficult for them to keep hold of him next year.