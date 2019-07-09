WWE Raw Fallout: Extreme Rules Momentum Squandered, Rey Mysterio Returns, More

1 of 3

It is almost as if WWE is allergic to momentum.

What other excuse is there for the lackluster effort put forth from a creative standpoint Monday?

A week after it was responsible for genuine excitement following its best episode in months, the writing team answered with a lethargic broadcast that did little to properly prepare fans for Sunday's Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

Even worse? It felt like a show that took two steps back for every one step forward last week.

The main event segment in which Cedric Alexander competed under a mask as Roman Reigns' tag team partner was painfully uneventful. The final build to the Mixed Tag Team match for the women's and universal titles was hampered significantly by an ill-placed commercial break and illogical rules for the showdown pitting Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch against Andrade and Zelina Vega.

Everything about last week's show that was fresh and energetic was erased in favor of the more commonplace and sluggish broadcast fans had come to despise in recent months. While it extinguished all momentum that show created, most hurt by its ineptitude was the Extreme Rules pay-per-view, which needed a solid last push for viewers.

It should be of no real surprise. WWE has been unable to build on fan interest in recent years, producing disappointing follow-ups to television and pay-per-view more frequently than it would care to admit to. This was no different and puts the company in the unenviable task of having to win back fans once again with a solid effort Sunday in Philadelphia.