AEW Fight for the Fallen: Full Predictions for Kenny Omega, Young Bucks and More

All Elite Wrestling is one of the hottest commodities in all of wrestling right now, and the first-ever Fight for the Fallen event Saturday night will be the company's chance to showcase what it has to offer the industry.

With a card that features the continuation of the top storyline featuring Cody and Dustin Rhodes, as well as appearances from Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks and Chris Jericho, Fight for the Fallen is shaping up to be the highlight of the weekend.

Here are the full predictions for every match at the AEW event and what to watch for from the top wrestlers on the card.

Full AEW Fight for the Fallen Card and Predictions

Kenny Omega vs. Cima

Cody and Dustin Rhodes vs. The Young Bucks

The Dark Order vs. Angelico and Jack Evans vs. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus

Brandi Rhodes vs. Allie

SoCal Uncensored vs. Lucha Brothers

Adam Page vs. Kip Sabian

Preshow: Jimmy Havoc, Darby Allin, and Joey Janela vs. MJF, Sammy Guevara, and Shawn Spears

Preshow: Sonny Kiss vs. Peter Avalon

*Predicted Winners Italicized.

Kenny Omega

After picking up a victory alongside the Young Bucks against the Lucha Brothers and Laredo Kid, Kenny Omega heads into Fight for the Fallen to square off against Cima after his opening match victory over veteran Christopher Daniels at Fyter Fest.

Cima had a great showing against Daniels, which should result in one of the best matches of the night when he steps in the ring against Omega. The two men share similar in-ring styles and experiences and the resulting bout should be stellar.

What fans need to be watching for, though, is Jon Moxley.

Moxley and Omega have been targeting each other since the former WWE Superstar made his debut at Double or Nothing and attacked the former IWGP champion. At Fyter Fest, Omega attacked Moxley after his brutal hardcore match against Joey Janela and evened the score.

At Fight for the Fallen, Moxley will be looking to gain the upper hand again.

Young Bucks

For those who watch the Being The Elite YouTube series, Matt and Nick Jackson have been making fun of Cody and Dustin Rhodes and the classic moment they shared at Double or Nothing for weeks.

At Fight for the Fallen, the two teams will finally square off.

The Young Bucks have been a tag team for years as real-life brothers, while the Rhodes brothers have had a far more tumultuous relationship in their lives and are just starting to come together again following their brutal battle in May.

With the weekly AEW show likely to debut in October, wrestling fans should be watching this matchup to pick up on storyline elements and character direction heading into the most pivotal time of the young company's history.

Chris Jericho

While he may not be advertised for a match, wrestling legend Chris Jericho announced that he would be at Fight for the Fallen, and he will be given a live microphone.

In today's wrestling landscape, this could get interesting.

Heading into Saturday's event, Jericho has been portraying a heel who is mad at AEW executives for not thanking him for putting the company on the map. Whether it's Cody or the Young Bucks, Jericho has been ruthlessly tearing people down with his renowned mic skills.

As Y2J prepares to fight Adam Page at All Out in August, he will be coming to Fight for the Fallen to not only set the stage for the inaugural AEW World Championship match, but to also create a moment that wrestling fans will be talking about for weeks.

