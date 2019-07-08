Report: Lakers, Knicks, More to Attend Amar'e Stoudemire, Monta Ellis Workout

Joe Skipper/Associated Press

Monday is apparently throwback day for NBA teams in Las Vegas.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, "approximately 12 teams" showed up in Sin City for a workout featuring big man Amar’e Stoudemire and guard Monta Ellis. The Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Milwaukee Bucks, Washington Wizards and Detroit Pistons were among those in attendance.

Both Stoudemire and Ellis were dangerous playmakers in their primes and would have represented significant additions for teams in the offseason at that stage.

The former was a six-time All-Star and five-time All-NBA selection who averaged more than 25 points per game in two separate seasons, while the latter was a high-scoring option on the outside who once averaged 25.5 and 24.1 points per game in back-to-back seasons for the Golden State Warriors.

However, those primes are well in the rearview mirror at this point.

Stoudemire will turn 37 years old in November and hasn’t played in the NBA since he appeared in 52 games for the Miami Heat during the 2015-16 campaign. He has played for Tri State in the BIG3 and Hapoel Jerusalem since leaving the league. Ellis will turn 34 years old in October and hasn’t played in the NBA since he was a member of the Indiana Pacers in 2016-17.

ESPN’s Jordan Schultz previously reported both are "hoping to sign with a contending team" and pointed to the Lakers as a possibility.

While they could provide depth in spurts, it still seems like a longshot that either player will make a significant impact for a contender. They have been away from the NBA for some time, and both players struggled to replicate their prime production in their final seasons.

Ellis averaged 8.5 points per game for the Pacers, while Stoudemire posted 5.8 points a night for the Heat.